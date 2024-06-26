Odoo Partners With Hitachi Regional Technical Support Center To Empower Japan Manufacturing Sector

HITACHI, Japan, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odoo announces partnership with the Hitachi Regional Technical Support Center (HITS) to empower growth in the local business scene with free workshops.

The shared goal for business digital transformation (DX) set a solid foundation for the partnership.

"Odoo can manage all the operations necessary for small and medium-sized manufacturing businesses at an affordable price point to help these companies improve productivity, reduce operational costs, and realize digital transformation," explains Hinata Koichi, Coordinator at Hitachi Regional Technical Support Center.

A trusted provider, Odoo serves over 12 million users worldwide, including notable clients like KOIKEYA. In Japan, Odoo is dedicated to enhancing regional services by developing a tight-knit network with local IT firms and ensuring tailored support and solutions for companies in the region.

HITS finds Odoo's services adept at serving the city with a mature manufacturing industry. Dedicated to bringing the latest technology into town, HITS offers training programs regularly to assist local enterprises and support business start-ups, ultimately contributing to the growth and success of regional industries.

"Comprehensive and integrable, Odoo is user-friendly and among the best DX solutions, with one of our strong suits in the MRP module. We are confident this partnership with HITS will bring enormous opportunities for Odoo to help SMEs and manufacturers in the region scale and create business and innovative ventures never before seen." — Eri Nikaido, Partner Manager at Odoo (APAC)

Starting from August 2nd, Odoo's partner manager, Eri Nikaido, will host a series of free workshops at the Center that covers supply chain, inventory & quality, and customer relationship management, tailored to Hitachi City's prominent manufacturing industry.

Business owners and IT specialists are welcome at Odoo's regular booth at HITS to test out all of Odoo's certified apps.

About Odoo

With 70+ official apps and 39k+ third-party apps, Odoo manages businesses' finance, sales, inventory & manufacturing processes, human resources, marketing, team productivity, and more. The Belgian open-source service provider operates in 19 locations worldwide, including the United States, Hong Kong, and Dubai.

About HITS

Hitachi Regional Technical Support Center (HITS) provides various services, including engineering training programs and start-up sales and management support, contributing to the growth and success of regional industries while promoting international business opportunities by partnering with leading IT and research companies.

