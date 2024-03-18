Odoo Showcases Next-Generation Business Management Tools and Academic Engagements

SEOUL, South Korea, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odoo, a leading business management software provider, returned to Korea with a successful Odoo 17 Roadshow in Conrad Seoul last week.

The roadshow showcased Odoo 17, the latest product version with sales and inventory automation, data centralization, ChatGPT integration, and more exciting features. Industry leaders and IT specialists in attendance witnessed how Odoo serves as an ideal online business management solution, facilitating digital transformation for companies of all sizes and across various sectors.

Partnership Introduction session at the 2024 Odoo Seoul Roadshow.

In addition to the software showcase, Odoo invited Professor Suk-joo Lee from Kookmin University to give a presentation on why Odoo is a suitable business solution, highlighting the advantages of adopting Odoo 17, including an enhanced user interface design, scalability to integrate with various apps, and the flexibility as an open-source software.

Beyond its focus on the business landscape, Odoo also places great importance on education. As a proud partner of the Graduate School of Business IT at Kookmin University, Odoo is delighted to collaborate with one of the leading academic institutions in Korea.

The Graduate School expects another workshop from Odoo Education in April after 2023, where students get to know the different business processes, such as inventory and project management, as well as financial report generation on Odoo.

As an advocate for technology, the open-source software company recognizes the power of collaboration and actively encourages users to experience digitization with its Community version and optimize business with the Enterprise version. This philosophy enables Korean businesses to embrace innovation and enhance their daily operations.

Odoo is a Belgian online business management software with a complete suite of business modules. The open-source service provider operates in 19 locations worldwide, including the United States, Hong Kong, and Dubai. With 70+ official apps and 39k+ third-party apps, Odoo manages businesses' finance, sales, inventory & manufacturing processes, human resources, marketing, team productivity, and more.

