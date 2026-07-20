Offering Chinese wisdom, solutions, strength for addressing major issues facing humanity: Global impact of CPC's 105th founding anniversary

BEIJING, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily:

In a world marked by transformation and turbulence, a growing number of countries are turning their attention eastward, as the appeal of Chinese governance and the opportunities it presents continue to expand.

To understand Chinese governance, one must first understand the governance of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The international community has long sought to answer one question: why has the CPC succeeded?

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a speech at a gathering in celebration of the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC on July 1. With a broad historical perspective and deep theoretical insight, Xi identified six fine qualities of the CPC: remaining committed to seeking truth and always adhering to the right direction; remaining deeply rooted in the people and always boasting a solid foundation; courageously rising to its historic missions and always maintaining the strategic initiative; following the trend of development and always remaining at the forefront of the times; having the courage and ability to fight, unwavering confidence in victory, and commitment to continuous self-improvement. These qualities hold the key to understanding why the CPC works in China and the underlying logic of its governance.

The CPC has dedicated itself to achieving lasting greatness for the Chinese nation and to the noble cause of peace and development for all humanity. It has actively advanced the building of a community with a shared future for humanity. By consistently responding to the questions posed by China, by the world, by the people, and by the times, the CPC has enabled Marxism in contemporary China and the 21st century to shine even more brightly with the light of truth.

Development path

Since the dawn of the new era, new explorations, practices and achievements in Chinese modernization have unfolded across all fields and regions. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is irresistible.

Chinese modernization, the latest major achievement of scientific socialism, has drawn the international community's attention to the CPC's long-term commitment to its agenda and its strategic resolve to carry out hard work across generations. Thanks to far-reaching exploration and practice, Chinese modernization is offering fresh ideas and a new paradigm for tackling the common challenges countries face on the road to modernization.

Major-country responsibility

Over the past 105 years, the CPC has always stood on the right side of history and on the side of human progress. Through unremitting efforts, it has profoundly altered the trends and landscape of world development and influenced the course of world history.

Under the leadership of the CPC, socialist China has pursued inclusive development for the benefit of all, expanding the space for shared development. It has worked to bridge deficits in peace, strengthening the foundation of security. It has promoted mutual learning among civilizations, building a force for harmonious coexistence. And it has also improved global governance to consolidate the bedrock of fairness and justice.

It has promoted the development of a community with a shared future for humanity, offering Chinese wisdom, Chinese solutions, and Chinese strength to address the major issues facing humanity. It is widely recognized as the defender of world peace, a contributor to global development, and an upholder of international order.

A people-centered commitment

In the face of profound changes and major challenges in today's world, the CPC regards meeting the people's needs as the key to breaking new ground. It has always put the people first and regarded contribution to the causes of the Party and people as its highest aspiration.

The CPC's respect for people's needs, dignity and development is evident in its efforts to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity. It is also reflected in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, which has improved local livelihoods and created jobs, as well as in China's commitment to fulfilling its responsibility as a major country in areas such as public health, climate change and food security.

As China enters the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), the CPC is charting its development blueprint with an ever broader vision, keeping in mind both the overarching strategic context of the Chinese nation's great rejuvenation and the major changes unseen in a century that are reshaping the world. The CPC has become a moral anchor, a source of confidence and a beacon of hope for the progress of human civilization. It stands ready to work with all progressive forces toward a brighter future of peace, development and win-win cooperation.

SOURCE People's Daily