Official opening ceremony of the new Peikko factory in Johor Bahru, Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peikko Group, a leading global supplier of concrete connections and composite structures, proudly announces the official opening of its factory in Malaysia. The grand opening ceremony, held on Oct. 18th, 2023, marked a significant milestone for the company and the construction industry in the region.

Ambassador of Finland to Malaysia, Commercial Counsellor, Region Head APAC, Embassy of Finland, Representatives of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) Johor and Management of Peikko at the launch ceremony event

Peikko was honored to have several distinguished guests, the Ambassador of Finland to Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam, His Excellency Sami Leino, Commercial Counsellor, Region Head APAC, Embassy of Finland - Pekka Laitinen, to officiate the grand opening of the factory. In addition, more than 80 important stakeholders representing customers, suppliers, partners, and authorities attended the opening ceremonies. The celebration featured an opening ceremony, guided facility tours, and enlightening presentations that underscored Peikko's unwavering commitment to the Malaysian market.

The new facilities comprise approximately 3,000 square meters of space and are equipped with cutting-edge machinery and production lines, enabling the company to provide even more precise and professional services to its valued clients. Leveraging its extensive expertise in precast and sustainable construction, the 10 million Euro facility in Johor Bahru is ideally positioned to cater to the dynamic requirements of Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and other Southeast Asian markets.

"Opening of a new production facility is a logical step forward, as Peikko has had a Sales & Technical Support team in Singapore already for some years. This strategically important location of Johor Bahru is an excellent choice for Peikko when increasing our operations in Malaysia and the broader Asia-Pacific region in the coming years," said Topi Paananen, CEO of Peikko Group Corporation.

"With a strong history of delivering innovative solutions, such as Precast and Cast-In-Situ Connections, DELTABEAM® Slim Floor Structures, and Lifting Systems, Peikko Malaysia will now provide its clients precise and professional services, even faster delivery times, and improved accessibility to our cutting-edge solutions," said Michal Horak, Vice President, Peikko Asia Pacific.

Aligned with the evolving trends in the Peikko APAC region, this expansion solidifies Peikko's dedication to meet the growing demands of the construction industry in Malaysia and the broader Asia-Pacific region. This strategic move enhances Peikko's ability to respond flexibly to customer needs, establishing a more customer-centric approach and further strengthening Peikko's brand reputation in the industry.

Peikko Malaysia eagerly embarks on this new chapter and is committed to serving its customers with excellence while making substantial contributions to Malaysia's vibrant construction landscape and beyond.

SOURCE Peikko Asia Pacific