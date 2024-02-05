OFFICIAL PARIS 2024 HOSPITALITY PROVIDER, ON LOCATION, PARTNERS WITH FLIGGY TO LAUNCH CHINA ECOMMERCE STORE

Connecting Olympic fans in China to exclusive hospitality experiences during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 for the first time

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and Fliggy, a leading online travel platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988), today announced the official launch of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Hospitality eCommerce store in China. The opening of the digital store on Fliggy's platform marks the start of a new partnership between the two companies, with Fliggy now an important e-commerce partner for On Location in China. This is the first dedicated site for consumers in China to access hospitality packages for the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024.

On Location has launched a series of packages and experiences on the Fliggy platform, offering Olympic fans from China as well as tourists access to premium on-site hospitality at official sporting venues. All packages include tickets to a relevant sporting event and offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences around Paris and other cities in France hosting Olympic events - all to help fans savor this historic Olympic Games and enjoy what the host cities have to offer.

In addition to premier tickets close to the action and world-class hospitality, On Location also has a limited number of luxury packages for the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony. For the first time, the Opening Ceremony will not be held in a stadium. Instead, a parade of around 10,000 athletes will take place along 6km of the Seine River, passing historic French landmarks such as the Louvre, Musée d'Orsay, Eiffel Tower and the Palais de Tokyo. Paris 2024 Hospitality guests can view the ceremony from breathtaking vantage points via different package options.

One example is the Bridge360 package, which allows guests to enjoy the Opening Ceremony from the Pont de l'Alma bridge where On Location will recreate a traditional Parisian brasserie to allow guests to indulge in traditional French cuisine. Another is the Riverside package, which offers guests access to exclusive hospitality addresses, operated by On Location, in central Paris for viewing the Opening Ceremony parade from the grandstand seating on the banks of the river.

On Location will also take the stress out of finding a hotel room in one of the busiest cities in the world during the most in-demand time of the year. Packages are available that include tickets to sporting sessions such as table tennis, badminton, basketball, diving and more as well as accommodation at four- and five-star hotels for an exceptional hospitality experience.

Michael Tonge, SVP, Global Sales, On Location, said: "We are thrilled to be able to bring our world-class hospitality offering to so many fans in China wanting to attend the Olympic Games Paris 2024 through this unique partnership with Fliggy. We have developed tailored packages for fans to experience history-making sporting events combined with luxury food and beverage and once-in-a-lifetime experiences in and around Paris. All of our offers combine tickets to sporting sessions and showcase the city's world-renowned culture and cuisine in order to deliver unforgettable experiences to fans. We are extremely proud of our unique partnership with Fliggy to offer packages to the Chinese market and are looking forward to welcoming Olympic fans from China to Paris in 2024."

Zhuang Zhuoran, CEO of Fliggy, said: "The demand for personalized travel experiences has become a prevailing trend in China's consumer market. Using Paris 2024 as a starting point, we at Fliggy look forward to collaborating closely with On Location to integrate unique, "once-in-a-lifetime" experiences with the scenery, culture, and authentic way of life in each destination. This will enable travelers to uncover the beautiful diversity of humanity during their journeys, opening up their imagination to what travel can truly be."

With the exception of the Paris 2024 Ticketing Program, the official Paris 2024 Hospitality Program is the only risk-free way to secure attendance to the Games as these are the only official and safe sources to buy tickets and hospitality packages for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

A variety of hospitality packages are already available for purchase at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Hospitality flagship store on Fliggy, with more packages to be added in the coming months.

The past year has seen a strong recovery in Chinese outbound travel and a notable surge in Chinese tourists visiting France. According to data from Fliggy, air ticket bookings to France in 2023 increased five-fold compared to 2022, and hotel bookings in France increased almost 14-fold over the same period. The orders for visa application services to the country in 2023 reached 8.3 times that of 2022.

In recognition of Visa's long-standing partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Visa is the Official Way to Pay.

About On Location

On Location is a premium experience provider, offering world-class hospitality, ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production, and travel management across sports, entertainment, and fashion. From unrivalled access for corporate clients to guests looking for fully immersive experiences at marquee events, On Location is the premier and official service provider to over 150 iconic rights holders, such as the IOC (Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, Los Angeles 2028), NFL, NCAA, UFC and PGA of America, and numerous musical artists and festivals. The company also owns and operates several unique and exclusive experiences, transforming the most dynamic live events into a lifetime of memories. On Location is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sport, and entertainment company.

About Fliggy

Fliggy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), and is one of the leading online travel platforms in China. Fliggy places a strong emphasis on innovation in its products and services, catering to the increasingly personalized and diversified needs of consumers both in China and overseas markets.

Leveraging Fliggy's advantage as part of the Alibaba ecosystem, merchants can benefit from the vast user base within the Group. Fliggy also collaborates with partners through a full-service management format, helping more merchants, especially small and medium-sized ones, easily and efficiently share opportunities enabled by digitalization.

Fliggy's long-term strategy is to promote the digital transformation of the tourism industry, using an open platform and mechanisms to help the industry make better use of digital business infrastructure for their operations.

