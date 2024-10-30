OIL AND GAS ASIA 2024 HITS NEW HEIGHTS WITH RECORD ATTENDANCE AT 20th ANNIVERSARY EDITION

Next Show Dates Announced Sept 2 to 4, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil and Gas Asia (OGA), the largest oil, gas, energy and petrochemicals trade show in Southeast Asia, achieved unprecedented success at its recent 2024 edition with record-breaking attendance to mark its 20TH edition anniversary.

Themed "Powering Progress Towards a Sustainable Energy Landscape", the show drew 36,260 industry attendees from 72 countries, a 27% increase from last year, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Sept 25 to 27.

The stellar performance paved the way for major opportunities and strong growth at its 2025 show from Sept 2 to 4 at the same venue.

Produced by Informa Markets, OGA provided a multi-dimensional platform for regional energy professionals, global stakeholders and thought leaders to unite and explore new solutions and diverse pathways of energy transition.

"It is extremely rewarding to deliver a show as vibrant and successful like this year. The tremendous turnout is a new benchmark. It elevated OGA to another level and cemented its leadership as the premier regional platform in the region for the energy industry. I would like to thank our Corporate Partner PETRONAS, supporting partners, sponsors, speakers, exhibitors and visitors. We are very excited to further strengthen the show in 2025 to bring more value and actively shape the energy evolution," said Mr Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia.

This year's show featured a tripartite collaboration between OGA and the 2nd Petrochemicals Sustainability Conference (PSC) by the Malaysian Petrochemicals Association (MPA), and 7th Malaysia Oil & Gas Services Exhibition and Conference (MOGSEC) hosted by the Malaysian Oil, Gas and Energy Services Council (MOGSC).

In his opening address, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said: "The narrative tends to be that the days of oil and gas are numbered isn't entirely true. Any report will show you that the global energy mix in 2050 will still contain fossil fuels. Malaysia's own projections show oil and gas will still be 77% of our primary energy supply.

The OGA exhibition floor was filled by 2,000 companies and brands including industry names, sponsors and seven international pavilions from China, South Korea, Italy, India, United Kingdom, Singapore and Germany.

Exhibitors were delighted at the bustling atmosphere and streams of visitors throughout the show days.

"Excellent platform for us to meet our customers and for us to have new leads in the markets," said Mr Victor Wong, Director of Advantage Marine Services Sdn Bhd.

"OGA brings together a good amount of new products, good technologies and good people," said Mr Bjoern Sohrbeck, Director of TDL Greentech.

The two-day biennial PSC set the stage for the government launch of the Circular Economy Framework for Manufacturing Sector. The conference gathered 628 delegates and 50 regional speakers over 10 sessions with focus on decarbonisation, circular practices and balancing sustainability and business growth.

Mr Joseph Stroffolino, Director of Solution Development APAC at Air Liquide Engineering & Construction was among the delegates. "At PSC, the networking has been good. I think events like this really help to get people on the same page."

MOGSEC stamped its mark with two ministerial fireside chats on the topics of sustainable development policy framework and carbon capture in empowering Malaysia's future, and the awarding of the OGSE Innovation Awards to recognise sustainability and net-zero innovations.

Kenaga Suria Sdn Bhd took home the winner's trophy for this year's OGSE Innovation Awards with Deleum Oilfield Services Sdn Bhd in second place and Aiis Solutions Sdn Bhd in third.

MATRADE, the country's external trade promotion agency, also had a brisk time with its International Sourcing Programme (INSP) and facilitated business matching meetings between local OGSE entrepreneurs and international companies that generated RM 112,080,000.

OGA's own engagement forum, Speak OGA, featured over 20 speakers in free-toattend sessions on the show floor ranging from talks on enhancing operations, policydriven transformation for energy and emission solutions to strengthen health, safety and environment performance.

Nurturing talent took the front seat at mentoring programmes held by TalentCorp Malaysia and Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) KL. The Malaysia Women in Energy (MyWiE) advocacy group held a session on empowering women in the energy sector.

The outstanding turnout and collaborative spirit of OGA 2024 not only celebrated its legacy but also set the stage for a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow.

