OKGroup Successfully Conducts On-Chain Investigation Training for Hong Kong Police Force Cybersecurity Team

OKGroup Successfully Conducts On-Chain Investigation Training for Hong Kong Police Force Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau (CSTCB)

HONG KONG, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKG, a conglomerate and a leader in the world of blockchain, has successfully conducted intensive on-chain investigation training for the Hong Kong Police Force Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau (CSTCB). This initiative underscores OKLink's commitment to fostering a secure and transparent virtual asset ecosystem and highlights the proactive steps taken by the Hong Kong Police Force in protecting consumers in the virtual asset space.

The training covered a comprehensive range of topics, equipping the team with the necessary skills and knowledge to tackle virtual asset crimes effectively. The Hong Kong Police Force's participation in this training demonstrates their commitment to consumer protection and their role in driving Hong Kong to be the inclusive and innovative global virtual asset centre. They remain committed to protecting consumers and upholding the integrity of virtual asset development in Hong Kong.

OKLink's Senior Product Director Simon Zhu stated, "We are proud to have had the opportunity to provide this training. It's a testament to our commitment to fostering a secure and transparent virtual asset ecosystem. We believe that through education and collaboration, we can make significant strides in combating virtual asset crimes."

For more information about OKG, please visit https://www.okg.com/ . For details about OKLink's services, please visit http://www.oklink.com .

About OKG

A pioneer in blockchain industry. One of the earliest blockchain companies founded in China, OKG is now a conglomerate and a leader in the world of blockchain. Established in 2013, OKG has been dedicated to the R&D and the commercialization of blockchain technology. OKG has now become a global blockchain service provider with offices in more than 10 countries and regions such as Mainland China, Hong Kong, U.S., Europe, Singapore, Japan, amongst others.

About OKLink

OKLink, established in 2014, is a leading blockchain data solution provider, specializing in RegTech and SupTech. OKLink offers a wide range of solutions including risk assessment, monitoring and investigation tools to empower businesses, law enforcement authorities, regulators for a transparent blockchain experience. Its product line-up also includes a versatile multi-chain explorer, providing valuable insights and API solutions for individuals and developers seeking on-chain data across multiple blockchains. OKLink's solutions currently support full-node analysis of 40+ public chains and data tracking for 190+ public chains, with 2,000TB structured data and more than 4 billion addresses labeled across 100+ categories.

OKLink envisions a future where blockchain and cryptocurrency are transparent, accessible, and secure for all stakeholders. Our mission is to facilitate transparency and trust, supporting businesses, regulators, and law enforcement authorities in adapting to the dynamic blockchain environment.

For media enquiries, please contact [email protected].

For more information about OKLink, please visit oklink.com.

