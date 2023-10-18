OKX Partners with Digital Art Fair to Launch Limited-Edition NFT for VIP Ticket Holders in Hong Kong, Showcasing its Commitment to the City's Web3 and NFT Space

VIP ticket holders who attend Digital Art Fair's opening party on October 20 and present their 'Digital Art Fair NFT POAP' will receive a fine art print by Jonathan Jay Lee , one of Hong Kong's most sought-after illustrators

The NFT will also be free to mint - via OKX Wallet - for a select number of non-VIP ticket holders who attend the opening party

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading global Web3 technology company, today announced the launch of a limited-edition NFT, called 'Digital Art Fair NFT POAP,' available to VIP ticket holders of the Digital Art Fair's Asia Edition 2023 in Hong Kong. The fair, which takes place from October 19 to October 23 at the K11 Art & Cultural Centre, K11 MUSEA, will showcase cutting-edge digital art installations and feature Web3- and AI-focused panels and fireside chats.

Built on the OKT Chain, Digital Art Fair NFT POAP will serve as a pass that unlocks exclusive privileges for VIP ticket holders of the Digital Art Fair, particularly those who attend the fair's official opening party: 'Come As Your Art.' Taking place on the 6/F at K11 MUSEA from 6:00 to 10:00 pm (HKT) on October 20, VIP ticket holders who attend the opening party and present their Digital Art Fair NFT POAP to representatives of the OKX Web3 team will receive a fine art print by Jonathan Jay Lee, Digital Art Fair's 'Artist of the Year' and one of Hong Kong's most sought-after illustrators.

In addition, Digital Art Fair NFT POAP will be free to mint via OKX Wallet for a select number of non-VIP opening party attendees, who can then use the NFT to redeem OKX Web3-branded swag items.

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "OKX is proud to be at the forefront of the digital art space through its collaboration with Digital Art Fair. By launching Digital Art Fair NFT POAP, we are celebrating our commitment to the development of Hong Kong's thriving NFT and Web3 ecosystem. We look forward to forming more Web3-focused partnerships that seek to push the boundaries of art and technological innovation."

Digital Art Fair Founder Gillian Howard said: "We chose to partner with OKX due to its impressive track record in NFT creation and issuance for various high-profile events and conferences around the world. Digital Art Fair is not just an art exhibition; it offers a rare glimpse into the future of art appreciation and collection. Through our collaboration with OKX, we have the opportunity to harness the potential of NFTs to inspire VIP ticket holders and attendees of our opening party to explore a realm where fine art and digital assets converge."

Since 2021, the annual Digital Art Fair has served as a cultural destination for art and technology enthusiasts, providing an opportunity to collect digital assets and fine art while celebrating art, culture and creativity. To purchase a VIP or general admission ticket for Digital Art Fair's Asia Edition 2023, click here.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global virtual asset exchange and Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

