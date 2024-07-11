OKX Sweeps Five Awards at Australia's WeMoney Cryptocurrency Awards 2024 for Its Outstanding Cryptocurrency Offerings

SYDNEY, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has won awards in five categories at the prestigious WeMoney Cryptocurrency Awards 2024, recognising the company's excellence in offering professional, high-quality services in Australia.

OKX was named the winner of:

Cryptocurrency Exchange of the Year

Best for Professional Investors - Cryptocurrency

Best for Quality - Cryptocurrency

Best for NFTs

Best for Portfolio Insights - Cryptocurrency

The WeMoney Cryptocurrency Awards celebrate and recognise cryptocurrency platforms and innovators that offer exceptional value, trading experience, market-leading features, products and services to Australian customers. A panel of WeMoney experts went through a rigorous process to review and evaluate each applicant's offerings, taking into account customer experience, industry standards and regulatory requirements according to WeMoney's methodology. It started with a self-evaluation questionnaire eliciting both favourable and unfavourable aspects of each platform, followed by in-depth research and assessment of each platform's performance.

OKX Australia General Manager Jamie Kennedy said: "We are honoured to be recognised by the WeMoney Cryptocurrency Awards 2024 in so many different categories. These accolades are a reflection of our pursuit of innovation and our dedication to providing our local customers with fitting products that they trust. But there's still lots of work to be done. We'll build upon this momentum to bring local users an enhanced suite of crypto products and actively participate in building the crypto ecosystem in Australia for the future."

OKX launched its crypto exchange in Australia in May 2024, offering spot trading of hundreds of spot pairs and tokens for all users, as well as derivatives trading for verified wholesale clients in the market. It is also currently the largest global crypto exchange offering direct AUD deposits and withdrawals to Australian customers.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC and McLaren Formula 1, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into Web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

Disclaimer

Information about: digital currency exchange services is prepared by OKX Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 22 636 269 040); derivatives and margin by OKX Australia Financial Pty Ltd (ABN 14 145 724 509, AFSL 379035) and is only intended for wholesale clients (within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)); and other products and services by the relevant OKX entities which offer them (see Terms of Service - Australia). Information is general in nature and should not be taken as investment advice, personal recommendation or an offer of (or solicitation to) buy any crypto or related products. You should do your own research and obtain professional advice, including to ensure you understand the risks associated with these products, before you make a decision about them. Past performance is not indicative of future performance - never risk more than you are prepared to lose. Read OKX's Terms of Service - Australia for more information.

