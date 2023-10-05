OKX to be Diamond Sponsor of Foreign Trade University's 'FTU's Day 2023' in Vietnam, Offers Free-to-Mint Collectable NFT

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced that it is the Diamond Sponsor of 'FTU's Day 2023' by Foreign Trade University (FTU), a leading business school in Vietnam. The event will take place on October 6 from 08:00 to 22:00 (GMT+7) at FTU's Ho Chi Minh City campus, celebrating the 63rd anniversary of the university's founding.

OKX will also make available a digital collectible called "I love FTU'S DAY 2023." This digital collectible is built on the OKT Chain and can be minted for free by FTU students, alumni, staff and faculty members. The minting period will be limited to 30 days, starting from October 1 and ending on October 31.

FTU's Day 2023 is an opportunity for OKX to engage with the higher education community at one of the most prestigious universities in Vietnam on the topics of Web3 and digital assets.

FTU's Day 2023 will feature activities to provide an opportunity for existing and new students, as well as alumni, to come together and celebrate the spirit and achievements of FTU:

08:00 to 11:00 (GMT+7): Opening ceremony

11:00 to 13:50 (GMT+7): Dancing competition

12:15 to 12:45 (GMT+7): Flashmob and cheerleading

11:30 to 16:00 (GMT+7): Event attendees can visit booths presented by student societies and FTU's Day 2023 sponsors, including OKX

18:00 to 22:00 (GMT+7): Singing gala featuring performances from local artists

Event attendees who visit OKX's booth, located prominently next to the main lecture hall within the FTU campus, will have the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the digital asset space and interact with representatives from the OKX Local Markets and Web3 teams. Additionally, attendees will have a chance to receive OKX-branded swag items, such as caps and t-shirts, by downloading the OKX App, minting the "I love FTU'S DAY 2023" digital collectible and participating in a series of mini games at OKX's booth.

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "By sponsoring FTU's Day 2023, our goal is to engage with Vietnam's higher education community and foster the development of students and the digital asset ecosystem in Vietnam. We're excited to work with FTU to educate students, alumni and staff through innovative technology, and look forward to an educational and insightful FTU's Day 2023."

OKX's sponsorship of FTU's Day 2023 demonstrates its commitment to innovation and its shared values with FTU in promoting education. OKX also recently partnered with Neo, a leading open-source blockchain platform, to co-host the '2023 Neo APAC Hackathon' in six cities across the Asia Pacific region, including Ho Chi Minh City on August 12-13. This partnership aims to promote blockchain innovation and education among the developer community.

Over 7,000 new and existing students, alumni and staff are expected to attend this year's FTU's Day. To learn more about the event, click here.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

