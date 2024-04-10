OKX Web3 Drives Dialogue at the 2024 Hong Kong Web3 Festival

HONG KONG, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Hong Kong Web3 Festival, where OKX Web3 served as a Title Sponsor and official NFT Ticket Partner, concluded successfully on April 9. The conference brought together more than 160 projects, 100 mainstream media outlets and 300 experts, industry leaders and speakers, highlighting the most recent advancements in the Web3 sector from Hong Kong, Asia and around the world.

During the conference at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from April 6 to April 9, OKX Web3 hosted a booth featuring games and OKX-branded swag items. Additionally, it organized an exclusive "OKX Web3 Night: The Future is Now" side event on April 6 to engage with industry partners. Exclusive gifts and discounts were also distributed to NFT ticket holders through the OKX Wallet.

OKX Group President Hong Fang and OKX Hong Kong Executive Director Frank Zhang were invited to attend the event and share their views on various topics on the main stage. Other distinguished speakers included Deputy Financial Secretary of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Michael Wong, ARK Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood, Member of the Legislative Council for the Technology and Innovation Functional Constituency Duncan Chiu and Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Ltd. Chairman Simon Chan.

OKX Group President Hong Fang focused on the theme of "Responsible Innovation", advocating for leading the industry by creating transparency through technology. Examples include OKX's monthly Proof of Reserves (PoR) program, which enables traditional financial audits done with automated technology, and OKX Wallet, which allows users to control their own private keys.

Hong also called out the importance of making new technologies accessible to a wider audience. OKX Web3 has invested heavily in features such as account abstraction and multi-party computation (MPC), to offer users more convenient and easy management of their Web3 wallet accounts and control of their own assets.

OKX Hong Kong Executive Director Frank Zhang held an in-depth panel discussion regarding "Unlocking Real World Assets (RWA): Navigating Opportunities, Risks, and Collaborations in the Blockchain Era." Frank stated that RWAs could improve transaction and investment efficiency and help save costs, but the industry will have to address challenges related to the standardization of on-chain protocols for these assets, security and privacy, as well as the application of AI and data analytics technologies.

For the Hong Kong market in particular, Frank pointed out that the city has great potential to lead the global development of RWAs, owing to its strategic location as a gateway to Asia and other regions, favorable market conditions and strong international connections.

OKX Web3 sponsored the Hong Kong Web3 Festival, one of the world's largest Web3 events, for the second year running, showcasing the latest breakthroughs and technologies in blockchain to promote the broader sector's adoption and development.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global virtual asset exchange and Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX