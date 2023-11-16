Olga Donica, Head of Innovation & Longevity Research at Clinique La Prairie, Hosts Exclusive Masterclasses in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olga Donica, Head of Innovation and Longevity Research at Clinique La Prairie, has recently conducted a series of masterclasses in Singapore, further solidifying Clinique La Prairie Holistic Health's status as the leader in holistic wellbeing and longevity.

With her dedication to unravelling the intricacies of health and her relentless pursuit of innovation, Olga and her team of Life Sciences experts at Clinique La Prairie have been exploring the potential of precision medicine, nutrigenomics, epigenetics, metabolomics, and individualised approaches to elevate health, wellbeing and performance.

Building on 90 years of research and clinical practice, Clinique La Prairie has identified five pillars of holistic wellness – Immunity, Neuromodulation, Anti-Inflammation, Regeneration, and Cellular Longevity – and connected the most powerful bioactive compounds in a proprietary complex featured in their exceptional collection of ultimate longevity supplements - Holistic Health.

During her recent trip to Singapore, Olga shared her plethora of knowledge on topics such as longevity science, detoxification approach, metabolic health, and advanced nutrition therapies, to a captive audience of VIP clients and health aficionados, at the Clinique La Prairie Holistic Health flagship boutique at Marina Bay Sands.

The series of Masterclasses, titled "Fast Vs Slow Aging: Innovative Nutrition Approaches to Health and Wellbeing", provided attendees the opportunity to delve into the intricate world of aging, gaining invaluable insight into the interplay between fast and slow aging processes, empowering them to take control of their own longevity and well-being.

In conjunction with the masterclass, Clinique La Prairie Holistic Health also presented its range of holistic health Supplements in Singapore, namely 'Age-defy', 'Balance', 'Energy' and 'Purity'. Developed using science-based and finest natural ingredients, these four solutions are part of Clinique La Prairie Holistic Health efforts to empower health at full potential.

Clinique La Prairie's commitment to health and the environment is evident in the development of these supplements, which are non-GMO, vegan-friendly, and free from artificial additives.

The Clinique La Prairie Holistic Health flagship boutique at Marina Bay Sands currently showcases these pioneering supplements, each tailored to address specific therapeutic aspects with a large spectrum of unique bioactive compounds.

