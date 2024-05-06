OLLIV IS NOW COINFLIP IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

With nearly 700 locations across Australia and New Zealand , CoinFlip kiosks make it easy for customers to safely and securely buy and sell Bitcoin using cash

Aussie new user growth up 400% since acquisition demonstrating demand strong for crypto investment

Rapid ATM expansion across both Australia and New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip , a leading global digital currency platform, has announced a global brand realignment effort transitioning its Olliv digital currency kiosks to CoinFlip (also known as 'Bitcoin ATMs') across Australia and New Zealand. CoinFlip kiosks provide consumers with a simple and secure platform to buy and sell digital currency.

CoinFlip koisks

CoinFlip entered the Australasia region in 2022 after acquiring Layer 8 Networks, founded by Australian technology entrepreneurs Ben Brockliss and Matthew Pook. Under Brockliss and Pook's leadership, CoinFlip has expanded its footprint to nearly 700 kiosks across the two countries with total growth reaching 40% and 200% in Australia and New Zealand, respectively, by the end of 2023. The transition from Olliv to CoinFlip will help unify the global brand and make it easier for customers to identify and use its trusted kiosks.

"There has been a considerable increase in consumer demand and interest in a simple, safe, and convenient way to buy crypto. In fact, we've witnessed a surge in our machine usage since entering Australia and New Zealand, with new users growing 396% and 88% respectively," said Ben Brockliss, Vice President of Australia and New Zealand at CoinFlip. With the Bitcoin 'Halving' last month, industry watchers have anticipated an increase in consumer interest and investment in the digital currency.

"In our initial launch of Olliv in 2022, we saw excitement and strong adoption making Australia and New Zealand ideal markets for further expansion," said Brockliss.

"We are excited to introduce the CoinFlip brand to our loyal customers and provide them with enhanced access to the digital economy. Our rebranded kiosks are just the beginning of our journey in these regions. We aim to play a pivotal role in fostering crypto innovation and adoption and becoming a resource for anyone looking to purchase digital assets."

Headquartered in the United States, CoinFlip was founded in 2015 on the belief that enabling secure access to digital currencies would foster the development of a more inclusive, equitable, and stable global financial system for consumers. Today, CoinFlip operates a global network of digital currency kiosks, with more than 5,000 locations across the continental United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Panama, Brazil, South Africa, and Italy.

The name-change process will be completed by the end of May. All customers will continue to experience the same high-quality service and have access to 24/7 live customer support. To learn more about CoinFlip and locate nearby kiosks at locations.coinflip.tech .

For more information about CoinFlip, please visit CoinFlip.tech .

About CoinFlip

CoinFlip is a global digital currency platform company, focused on providing consumers simple and secure access to buy and sell cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency kiosks by transaction volume with more than 5,000 kiosks across 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Panama, and Brazil. CoinFlip's digital currency kiosks make buying and selling major cryptocurrencies accessible and safe for consumers who wish to purchase their digital currency using cash. CoinFlip also operates CoinFlip Preferred, a personalized over-the-counter service that provides investors with custom, white glove support for their cryptocurrency transactions. In 2022, CoinFlip launched CoinFlip Ventures, an investment group offering coaching, funding, and networking support to early-stage crypto and web3 projects.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kris Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Ben Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed in the top 500 on the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Inc. 5000 list, and on the 2022 and 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, was named the 2021 and 2022 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's, ranked in Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces in 2021 and 2022, and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Customer Service. To learn more about CoinFlip and how to get started on your digital currency journey, visit www.CoinFlip.tech .

