Olympic Legend Stephanie Rice Joins Unichi as Global Ambassador for Teddi Lab Gummy

SYDNEY, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unichi, Australia's premium health supplement brand, is proud to announce Olympic swimming champion Stephanie Rice as the global brand ambassador for Teddi Lab Gummy.

Stephanie Rice is a three-time Olympic gold medallist, five-time world record holder, recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia, and an inductee into both the Sports Australia and International Swimming Halls of Fame. Beyond her swimming achievements, Stephanie is a passionate advocate for health and wellness. Her commitment to quality health and relentless pursuit of excellence aligns perfectly with Unichi's spirit, making her an ideal brand ambassador for the award-winning Teddi Lab.

Excited for her new role, Stephanie Rice shared, " I am incredibly grateful for the adventure, travel, and work opportunities that continue to come my way. With a life that moves at such a rapid and exciting pace, taking care of my mind, body, and health is a top priority. That's why I love Unichi's Teddi Lab Collection. Their supplements help me stay at my peak, both in how I feel and how I look, no matter where my journey takes me.

We all deserve to feel our best, which is why prioritising our mental, emotional, and physical well-being is essential. Unichi embodies this commitment to wellness, and it's my honour to partner with a brand that is so dedicated to evolving and meeting our health needs. It's a privilege to inspire other women through this partnership, spreading beauty, encouragement, and the importance of health, so we can step into the lives we've been destined for."

Founded in 2015, Unichi's commitment to its vision of "Australia's Premium Health Supplements, Crafted with Excellence" has driven its success. Launched in 2019, Teddi Lab quickly gained popularity and won awards such as the Brussels Superior Taste Award in 2020 and 2024. By March 2024, Teddi Lab had sold over 10 million bottles globally, and by August 2024, sales in China alone surpassed 10 million bottles. The brand also secured the top spot in the vitamin category on Taobao during China's 618 Shopping Festival, demonstrating its strong resonance with consumers, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. "It's an honour to see Teddi Lab's Vitamin Gummy, like other Australian supplements, gain global popularity. Our gummies highlight the fun and innovative side of Australian health products on a global scale," said Claudia Liu, Founder of Unichi.

Unichi's products are available in over 30 countries with strong popularity in China and southern region of Asia and plans to expand to the USA and the Middle East. Unichi specializes in three key areas: emotional well-being supplements, beauty supplements and gummy vitamins. Each Unichi product is natural, high quality, scientifically researched, sustainably sourced and meticulously manufactured under TGA or GMP.

For more information about Unichi, visit https://unichi.com.au/ and https://unichi.com.au/pages/unichi-wellness-ambassador.

