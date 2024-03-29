Omdia: Samsung leads small medium AMOLED market despite shipment shares falling below 50% in 2023

LONDON, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung has maintained its top position in the small medium AMOLED market with a 43% share of the total market according to Omdia's latest Small Medium Display Market Tracker. However, a surge in shipments by Chinese AMOLED makers has caused Samsung's shipment shares to drop below 50% for the first time.

2023 Small Medium AMOLED market share by shipment

Overall shipments of small medium size (9.0-inch and smaller) AMOLED reached 842 million in 2023, marking an 11% by year-on-year (YoY) increase. The resurgence of outdoor activities following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, coupled with the demand for replacing high-performance smartphones such as the iPhone 15 series, has been driving this growth.

Samsung, the leading maker in the AMOLED market, maintained its leadership position with 357 million shipments in 2023, but saw its market share reduced from 56% in 2022 to 43% in 2023.

However, Chinese AMOLED makers, have improved their production technology, and rapidly increased their shipments which in turn eroded Samsung's market share. BOE, in second place, saw its market share rise from 12% in 2022 to 15% in 2023, while Visionox and Tianma, ranking fourth and fifth respectively, also experienced growth as they increased their shares from 6% to 9% and from 4% to 8% in 2023. Similarly, Everdisplay and China Star witnessed an uptick in their market shares. In contrast , third-placed LG Display, increased its shipments from 2022 to 2023, but was suppressed by the growth in shipments by Chinese makers, resulting in its share falling from 11% in 2022 to 10% in 2023.

According to Hiroshi Hayase, Research Manager in Omdia's Display research practice, "Chinese AMOLED makers, that have improved their production capacity and display quality, are rapidly securing increasing orders from domestic smartphone brand. Following this, will be difficult for South Korea's Samsung to sustain its AMOLED orders from Chinese smartphone brands."

Samsung has led the development and mass production of advanced technologies such as low-power consumption LTPO technology and foldable AMOLED displays. However, in 2023, BOE and other Chinese AMOLED makers have also entered the market and begun mass production of AMOLED that incorporate LTPO and foldable technologies.

"Since Chinese AMOLED makers have large demand for smartphones domestically, they will continue to increase their shipments and close the gap in shipment share with industry leader Samsung. For Korean AMOLED makers, the ability to develop and supply even higher value-added AMOLED displays to non-Chinese set brands will be an important factor in maintaining their dominance in revenue share of the AMOLED market," concludes Hayase.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Fasiha Khan: [email protected]

SOURCE Omdia