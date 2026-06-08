Omni HR Launches Mino, the First AI Agent Built on Unified APAC HR Data

With Mino, Omni becomes the first AI-native HR and payroll platform built for multi-country teams in Asia.

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni HR today launched Mino, the first AI agent built on unified HR and payroll data for multi-country teams in Asia. Available now in early access to Omni customers, beginning with analytics and recruitment and rolling out across every stage of the employee lifecycle Omni manages.

Mino by Omni. The AI Agent for Work in Asia

Omni is the all-in-one HR and multi-country payroll platform for Asia, running hiring, people operations, performance, and payroll in one place. Most HR software in the region was built for a single country, a single function, and a previous generation of technology — leaving teams to stitch together systems and the data fragmented across all of them. Omni's own State of AI in HR report found that fragmented data, not AI capability, is what holds HR teams in Asia back. Because Omni stores employee data in one centralized system, Mino gets the full context of a business that most agents will never have access to.

Mino, Omni's Super Agent for Work

Mino answers questions, analyzes data, and takes action in plain language, always scoped to the access each user already holds. Ask it to surface a candidate shortlist, turn headcount data into a dashboard, or pull an employee's job history — and it returns the answer or takes the action, without switching tools or chasing an admin. It is designed to reason across every module Omni runs, getting more capable as each additional module comes online, spanning people data, compensation, payroll, and performance. It is an intelligence layer across the whole platform, not a chatbot sitting beside it. As the modules connect, Mino coordinates specialized sub-agents that work across HR, payroll, IT, and beyond — giving teams an always-on capability that operates around the clock.

Built on Enterprise-Grade Security

Mino operates entirely within each company's existing role-based permissions. Every user sees only what they are already authorized to access, and every action Mino takes is logged. As new modules and sub-agents become available, the same permission model governs them. Access does not expand because the agent does. Mino is built to meet the security and compliance standards that enterprise teams are already held to.

"Every HR platform will eventually offer AI features and agentic workflows. What makes Mino different is that the data, the compliance logic, and the security model were purpose-built to support it, not adapted from a system designed for something else."

Brian Ip, CEO, Omni HR

Mino is available now in early access for Omni HR customers. To see it, book a demo at omnihr.co.

About Omni HR

Omni HR is the AI-native, all-in-one HR and payroll platform built for Asia. It runs hiring, people operations, performance, and payroll for multi-country teams across the region, with built-in compliance support for the regulatory complexity that comes with operating across borders in Asia. Learn more at omnihr.co.

SOURCE Omni HR