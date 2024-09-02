OMODA 7 Records 8.0 Acceleration Time during an Extreme Heat Test Performed by OMODA CEO

OMODA 7, the latest compact crossover SUV of OMODA and JAECOO, is coming to the Philippines in the near future.

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable showcase of automotive engineering excellence, OMODA 7, the latest compact crossover SUV of the global car brand OMODA and JAECOO, recorded an 8.0 acceleration rate during an extreme temperature test performed by Shawn Xu, the international CEO for OMODA and JAECOO.

The OMODA 7, particularly its PHEV variant used for this trial, is engineered with various power combinations built to perform under demanding conditions. High-temperature stability is a crucial criterion for evaluating the performance of new energy vehicles, and the OMODA 7's performance during the extreme heat test proves the vehicle's engine efficiency.

During the official test, Xu executed six acceleration sprints in the scorching heat, with temperature soaring above 76℃. Each sprint revealed the vehicle's remarkable ability to deliver a powerful and consistent performance. The OMODA 7 accelerated from a standstill to 100 kilometers per hour in an average time of 8.0 seconds, surpassing the official benchmark of 8.4 seconds. In peak conditions, the vehicle can achieve 7.85 seconds acceleration time. These results not only highlight the OMODA 7's impressive power output but also affirm its reliability and efficiency under extreme heat, thanks to its advanced engine, battery management system, and cooling technology.

"This result directly confirms that OMODA 7 can still maintain non-attenuated power output as well as a stable and reliable performance under high-temperature conditions," said Xu.

The high-temperature endurance test is just the beginning. The OMODA 7 will soon undergo further rigorous evaluations, including assessments of its pure electric cruising range and fuel consumption under power loss conditions in high temperatures. These upcoming tests aim to address mileage concerns and advance the development of efficient and eco-friendly solutions for new energy vehicles.

OMODA 7 made its global debut at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition last April 28 in Beijing, China.

