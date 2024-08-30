OMODA C5 Earns 5-Star ASEAN NCAP Safety Certification

The new compact crossover SUV scored 88.64, setting a new benchmark for automotive safety

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automotive brand OMODA & JAECOO has achieved a major milestone by earning the prestigious 5-Star Safety Certification for its compact crossover SUV, OMODA C5, from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations New Car Assessment Programme (ASEAN NCAP). This marks the first joint China-Malaysia 5-Star safety test, highlighting OMODA C5's commitment to safety excellence.

The certification was awarded during a media press conference held by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) in Kuala Lumpur on August 13. Scoring 88.64 points overall, the OMODA C5 excelled in critical areas such as Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), Child Occupant Protection (COP), and Safety Assist (SA), setting a new benchmark in its segment.

In the ASEAN NCAP AOP tests, OMODA C5 provided substantial protection, particularly for the chest and lower legs, with its front compartment remaining stable during impact tests. The vehicle's construction includes 78% high-strength steel, with key areas reinforced by ultra-high-strength and hot-formed steel, offering tensile strength of up to 1500 MPa. This design, referred to as a "golden armor" or "iron shirt," effectively protects the driver in the event of a collision.

OMODA C5's innovative "caged energy absorption" design contributes to its safety, featuring a lightweight yet durable structure that disperses impact forces during frontal and side collisions. This system, combining "three-way pressure distribution" and "bilateral four energy-absorbing boxes," minimizes force transmission to occupants, enhancing overall safety.

The vehicle also achieved top marks in the ASEAN NCAP Safety Assist (SA) category, thanks to its advanced driving assistance technology. This system includes 16 safety features such as a 360° panoramic camera, full-speed adaptive cruise control (ACC), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). These technologies work together to detect potential hazards, providing timely warnings for scenarios like emergency stops, driver distraction, and lane deviations, ensuring a safer driving experience.

This ASEAN NCAP 5-Star certification follows previous successes for the OMODA C5, which also earned 5-star safety ratings from the European New Car Assessment Programme (E-NCAP) and the Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (A-NCAP). These achievements underscore OMODA's commitment to adhering to global safety standards and advancing automotive innovation.

OMODA's "safety first" philosophy has driven every aspect of the C5's development, from materials and design to structure and advanced technology. "Securing the ASEAN NCAP safety rating underscores our steadfast commitment to safety, innovation, and, most importantly, to our customers. The brand's core mission—prioritizing safety and quality, with a focus on superior products—is embedded in its DNA and rigorously applied throughout the quality control process," said Marco Chen, Country Director OMODA+JAECOO Philippines.

OMODA C5 will be up for pre-order in various mall activations throughout Metro Manila this September. For more details pre-order announcements, follow their official social media accounts: Facebook (OMODA Philippines and JAECOO Philippines); Instagram (@omoda.philippines and jaecoo.philippines); and TikTok (@omodaph). xx

