OMP and Bluecrux Announce Joint Value Proposition of Unison Planning and Binocs Platforms to Enhance Life Sciences Supply Chain Efficiency

ANTWERP and AALST, Belgium, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OMP, a global leader in supply chain planning solutions, and Bluecrux, a premier provider of value chain consultancy and technology solutions, are excited to present a powerful combination of their flagship platforms: OMP's Unison PlanningTM and Bluecrux's BinocsTM. As the latest evolution in this longstanding partnership, the joint offering marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between the two companies: after a decade working together, this new phase allows their combined technologies to provide unparalleled value to customers in the life sciences industry.

The combined strength of both solutions will help companies in life sciences to streamline manufacturing and quality operations on both the short- and mid-term horizons, reducing friction and increasing overall operational efficiency. This enables agility and resilience in responding to market fluctuations and operational disruptions, ultimately driving faster time-to-market for critical products.

A decade of collaboration

Over the past ten years, OMP has successfully collaborated with Bluecrux's consulting business unit on numerous projects, driving innovation and efficiency across the life sciences, CPG and chemicals sectors. This next step focuses on the joint value proposition of their respective planning platforms, delivering a powerful, unified solution designed to optimize the entire supply chain for life sciences organizations.

Integration of "best-of-suite" and "best-of-breed" solutions

OMP's Unison PlanningTM is a best-of-suite supply chain planning platform that provides end-to-end (E2E) supply chain planning capabilities. As a "best-of-suite" solution designed to handle everything from strategic network design to detailed production scheduling, Unison Planning is known for its flexibility, scalability, and ability to deliver real-time insights that drive smarter decision-making across the supply chain.

In contrast, Bluecrux's BinocsTM is a "best-of-breed" resource management system specifically tailored for the unique challenges of laboratory planning and scheduling in the life sciences sector. BinocsTM excels at optimizing laboratory operations through AI-enabled resource scheduling, advanced capacity planning, and intelligent test management, making it an indispensable tool for labs in highly regulated environments, such as QC teams.

Greater than the sum of its parts

"What makes this collaboration unique is that, while both systems handle planning and scheduling, they focus on entirely different aspects of the supply chain," states Anneleen Tronquo, Managing Partner at Bluecrux. "Unison PlanningTM focuses on manufacturing constraints, whereas BinocsTM specializes in lab constraints, like equipment availability and personnel. Together, they present a complementary offering that delivers more value than the sum of its parts."

As elaborated by Jasper Wouters, Global Industry Lead for Life Sciences at OMP: "Our goal with this integration is to enable more fact-based decision-making and reduce the emotional debates that often arise between Quality and Manufacturing teams when priorities shift. With a synchronized view of operations, our joint solution helps resolve such conflicts quickly and efficiently."

This powerful combination will allow life sciences organizations to better align their QC and production planning processes, leading to more agile and responsive supply chains.

To highlight the partnership and further explore the benefits of this joint offering, Bluecrux and OMP have also published a detailed white paper titled "Dissolving Silos with Synergy: a collaborative approach to integrating end-to-end supply chain and QC planning in life sciences". The full paper can be downloaded from the following sites, or by contacting the organizations directly:

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries—spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper and packaging—benefit from using OMP's unique Unison PlanningTM.

About Bluecrux

Founded in 2011, Bluecrux is a leading value chain technology and consulting company, providing solutions at "the Cutting X". Bluecrux experts and software help to transform today's supply chains into smart, efficient, and fully integrated value chains. Bluecrux offers solutions that fit the unique complexities of businesses in life sciences, consumer goods, chemicals, and industrial manufacturing. Their BinocsTM technology is the global #1 SaaS solution for scheduling and planning in Quality laboratories and CGT production.

OMP: https://omp.com/

Bluecrux: https://www.bluecrux.com/

SOURCE Bluecrux