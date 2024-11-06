On the sidelines of Singapore Fintech Festival 2024

Bahrain EDB Announces Attracting Over USD 100 million in Investment Commitments from Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) today reported at the sidelines of Singapore Fintech Festival 2024 attracting over USD 100 million in investment commitments from Singapore-based companies since November 2023 across key sectors, namely financial services, ICT, and tourism. Marking a new milestone for the Island nation's investment promotion agency, the results demonstrate the impact of Bahrain EDB's expansive international footprint, wherein the Singapore office is the first to have been established in the ASEAN region a year ago.

H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain Economic Development Board said, "Underscoring the established trust of international investors in Bahrain's value proposition, this milestone achievement is a testament to the impact and agility of our 'Team Bahrain' approach, wherein both the public and private sectors work in tandem to ensure Bahrain's investment environment remains attractive, defined by forward-looking regulatory frameworks and streamlined services, offering a seamless journey for businesses setting up in our island nation," adding, "We take pride in the steady growth of investments from key markets including Singapore and in witnessing international firms that set up in Bahrain successfully expand and flourish."

Strategically positioned in the heart of the Arabian Gulf, Bahrain is celebrated for its openness, tolerance, and cultural diversity. The island nation is home to a highly skilled talent pool, where the local workforce is consistently elevated and supported by government grants and subsidised programmes, and thereby equipped to meet the demands of an evolving global market. Women make up 34% of the financial services and insurance sector alone. Several leading firms, including Citi and PwC Middle East, have chosen Bahrain as their base for tech hubs and service centres to cater to their global clientele.

Dalal Buhejji, Executive Director of Financial Services at Bahrain EDB, added, "Bahrain has always been a hub for innovation and financial services. As a singular financial regulator, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has been a pioneering force in supporting the development of Bahrain's thriving financial services sector introducing robust regulatory frameworks that include regional-firsts in crypto assets and open banking. Beyond this, businesses operating in Bahrain benefit from a future-ready workforce that combines bi-lingual, driven Bahraini nationals with a diverse expat talent pool offering global perspectives."

As the first Gulf nation to diversify its economy, Bahrain continues to flourish, with its digitally empowered financial services sector contributing almost 17% to real GDP as of 2023. The sector boasts a diverse mix of prominent international banks, financial institutions, fintechs, and new digital asset players. This includes Singapore-based firms like Whampoa Group's Singapore Gulf Bank and the recently licensed Crypto.com to provide payment services.

Bahrain EDB's Singapore-based office serves its headquarters by providing strategic on-ground presence and advisory services to investors and businesses within Singapore seeking to expand or set up in Bahrain, which has cemented itself as a business-friendly gateway to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Offering comprehensive services that includes research-led market insights and industry assessments, Bahrain EDB supports investors journey from end-to-end, facilitating connections with key decision-makers across Bahrain's public and private sector and providing tailored aftercare services long after businesses first embark on their journey.

Investors attending Singapore Fintech Festival 2024, which is taking place from November 6 to November 8, interested in learning more about Bahrain as a premier talent and investment destination are invited to visit Bahrain EDB's stand at Singapore Expo (Stand 5J23, Hall Five).

About Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB)

Bahrain EDB is an investment promotion agency with the overall responsibility of attracting investment into the Kingdom and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate.

Bahrain EDB works with the government and both current and prospective investors, to ensure that Bahrain's investment climate is attractive, to communicate the key strengths, and to identify where opportunities exist for further economic growth through investment.

Bahrain EDB focuses on several economic sectors that capitalise on Bahrain's competitive advantages and provide significant investment opportunities. These sectors include financial services, manufacturing, logistics, ICT, and tourism.

For more information on Bahrain EDB visit www.bahrainedb.com

SOURCE Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB)