On-us and Valuedesign Partner to Deliver Seamless Cross-Border Rewards, Expanding 800+ Japanese Merchant Access Across Asia

HONG KONG, TOKYO and BANGKOK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On-us, a global FinTech and AI-powered B2B2C incentive platform, and Valuedesign, Japan's leading prepaid and digital gift card infrastructure provider, are proud to announce a strategic partnership to expand cross-border reward experiences across Asia. The collaboration integrates Valuedesign's extensive network of over 800 premium Japanese merchant brands into On-us' Smart E-Voucher ecosystem, enabling outbound travelers from Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, Thailand and Malaysia to access curated rewards at more than 100,000 points of sale.

Through this partnership, On-us empowers collaborating banks, insurers, and loyalty programs with a broader variety of cross-border rewards, enabling the launch of real-time travel reward campaigns for card schemes. Personalized Smart E-Vouchers with curated, localized merchant choices are delivered instantly to travelers abroad for in-store redemption without app downloads and registration. This creates a seamless reward experience that incentivizes card spending and deepens campaign engagement.

By connecting Valuedesign's merchant network with On-us' platform, the collaboration delivers value across the entire ecosystem of customers, merchants and marketers. Travelers enjoy elevated travel journeys with seamless access to authentic Japanese brands, transforming rewards into instant and memorable local experiences. Japanese merchants and brands are opened to a direct channel to attract high-value overseas customers, gaining footfall and incremental spend through On-us' global marketer network. For financial institutions, card schemes and loyalty marketers, the partnership offers a differentiated incentive strategy to drive engagement and spending, leveraging seamless, cross-border reward experiences powered by On-us' Smart E-Voucher technology and Valuedesign's extensive merchant network.

Meanwhile, Valuedesign gains access to On-us' regional merchant network and a customer base of more than 50 million across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, strengthening its reward presence across Asia. This partnership creates a more efficient and scalable cross-border digital incentive infrastructure, benefiting merchants by reducing operations friction through reduced manual processes and training needs. Together, On-us and Valuedesign accelerate cross-border engagement through a unified, data-driven approach that unlocks new strategic growth for brands across the region.

Shuji Hayashi, CEO of Valuedesign, highlighted "We are excited to partner with On-us to bring greater convenience and accessibility to travelers worldwide. This collaboration allows Japan's top brands to connect directly with overseas customers, delivering seamless, instant, and culturally enriching reward experiences."

Dennis Shi, Founder and CEO of On-us, remarked, "This partnership marks a milestone in building a truly borderless reward ecosystem. By integrating On-us' FinTech innovation with Valuedesign's merchant network, we empower financial institutions and loyalty programs to offer instant, personalized rewards while providing real-time behavioral insights to deepen engagement and predict customer needs."

Together, On-us and Valuedesign are setting a new benchmark for cross-border reward innovation in Asia. The partnership underscores the shared vision of building a connected, frictionless reward ecosystem that strengthens regional commerce and redefines how brands engage global travelers, driving the next wave of digital loyalty transformation.

About Valuedesign

Valuedesign is Asia's leading provider of tailored gift card solutions, offering end-to-end services in card design, distribution, and technology integration. With headquarters in Japan and operations across India and Thailand, Valuedesign partners with more than 800 brands through over 100,000 touchpoints.

About On-us

On-us is a Global B2B2C Incentive platform that leverages FinTech, data and behavioral AI, designed to elevate consumer loyalty engagement and unlock maximum value for marketers, merchants and customers. Through omni-channel APIs and data-driven campaigns, we empower businesses to strengthen customer engagement while maximizing ROI. Trusted by financial services providers, people management teams, blue-chip property developers, non-profit organizations, and SMEs, our platform delivers sustainable sales growth and seamless integration, driving success across industries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.on-us.com/about or follow our Linkedin for latest updates.

SOURCE On-us Company Limited