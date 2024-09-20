On World Cleanup Day 2024, VIAIM's Newly Launched Service Upgrade Provides Added Multilingual Support and Commitment to Environmental Goals, Helping to Shape a More Sustainable Future

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAIM, an AI technology hardware company deeply rooted in the smart office sector, is marking the inaugural World Cleanup Day 2024, which falls on September 20, with the official launch of a service package upgrade, reinforcing its dedication to both innovation and environmental responsibility.

This upgrade introduces Malay and Thai language support, expanding the total number of supported languages from 11 to 13. With these additions, VIAIM is taking another step towards making seamless cross-cultural communication more accessible, especially for users across Southeast Asia. At the same time, the Company continues to align its operations with sustainability efforts, lowering the usage threshold for customers and offering environmentally friendly solutions that contribute to a greener planet.

As part of VIAIM's latest service package upgrade, users enjoy enhanced features designed to make their work and daily lives more efficient. These include free transcription and translation time, along with increased access to To-do List and Summary functions, providing customers with more comprehensive functionality at no additional cost.

These upgrades not only reflect the brand's core philosophy of "user-first", but also emphasize VIAIM's commitment to continuously enhancing user experiences. Now, users can manage tasks more effectively, saving time and reducing the need for additional services, making their workflow more streamlined and productive.

Beyond product and service innovations, VIAIM remains committed to its environmental goals, aligning with global best practices in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. VIAIM believes that, just as its users seek to improve their daily lives through technology, the company must contribute to a better world for future generations.

VIAIM is fully committed to environmental protection and sustainable development through its use of molded pulp, an environmentally friendly material for packaging while maintaining a laser focus on technology upgrades that reflect its customer-centric philosophy. The company utilizes molded pulp, an eco-friendly packaging material, to minimize environmental impact, while its smart office solutions contributes to a paperless workplace, further reducing waste. This dual focus on customer convenience and sustainability enhances the overall value that VIAIM delivers to its global customer base.

"Innovation serves as a breakthrough in technology and is also a cornerstone of environmental and social responsibility," said TOM, Product Manager of VIAIM. "With our latest service upgrades, we not only improve the user experience but also make it easier for our customers to participate in sustainable practices. By embracing these advancements, users can contribute to environmental preservation, while enjoying the benefits of advanced cross-language support and smarter office tools. VIAIM's mission is to bridge technological innovation with social responsibility, inviting our customers to join us in creating a brighter, more sustainable future."

