One Bangkok Stands Tall as "The Heart of Bangkok", Unveiling World-Class Retail Marvels for Q4 2024 Grand Opening

BANGKOK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Bangkok is preparing for a revolutionary transformation in the Thai real estate landscape, aiming at redefining urban living. One Bangkok aspires to be "The Heart of Bangkok", a district created to hold a place in people's heart, offering unparalleled lifestyle experiences. With a vision to evolve Bangkok into a "New Influential Global City", One Bangkok will become a landmark that enhances Thailand's stature on the world stage and play a pivotal part in driving Thailand's economic development. One Bangkok today unveiled a preview of its retail business, which will set a new definition for retail in Bangkok, offering the most fully integrated lifestyle experience for everyone. The project is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"With our collective experiences in developing leading real estate projects in over 20 countries, we now bring our knowledge and experience together with a world-class multi-disciplinary team to create One Bangkok, a fully integrated smart and sustainable district on an area of over 108 rai," said Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Limited.

"By paying meticulous attention to every detail, from master planning and design to construction and business operations, we are crafting 'The Heart of Bangkok' to be a unique wonder in everyone's heart, a place that will provide extensive green and open spaces to Bangkok, inspire every individual with art and cultural programmes, and enhance people's quality of life with sustainable urban development. Of equal importance is this project will bring Bangkok to the fore as an international city economically and culturally in terms of being an unequaled lifestyle destination, which will attract top-level businesspeople, investors, and tourists, both local and international alike."

The essential factors contributing to the significance of the project as "The Heart of Bangkok" are as follows:

Strategic Location in the Heart of Bangkok : Located at the corner of Wireless Road and Rama IV Road on the last piece of land in the city's most highly sought-after location, One Bangkok unites major business districts such as Sathorn, Silom and Samyan and enjoys direct access to the integrated public transport system in additional to six access points around the district. This is complemented by the district's green and open spaces of over 50 rai that connects Lumphini Park and Benjakitti Park to form a larger green canopy spread of over 700 rai serving as a large green lung of Bangkok.

Setting a New Standard for Smart & Sustainable Living : One Bangkok is the first project in Thailand to receive the highest certified LEED platinum for Neighbourhood Development for remarkable sustainable development, and the Platinum WiredScore and Platinum SmartScore certifications to ensure excellent digital connectivity. The project is currently striving to obtain the WELL Building Standard for enhanced quality of life, convenience and safety of all occupants and visitors.

Curated experiences with community spirit : A place where people can find a multitude of urban living experiences catering to diverse needs, creating a vibrant community where urban dwellers can work, live, and play, with learning spaces and creative venues, world-class arts, and cultural programs to inspire people and redefine a more fulfilling and comprehensive lifestyle.

One Bangkok comprises five premium office towers, five luxury and lifestyle hotels, and three luxury residential towers. One Bangkok Retail, a new leading shopping and lifestyle destination in Bangkok, will be the key component that completes the project's vibrancy.

Palinee Kongchansiri, Chief Retail Officer of One Bangkok said: "We are creating a new definition of retail at One Bangkok as the first lifestyle phenomenon in Thailand bringing together fully integrated and superior shopping experiences under the concept of 'The Rhythmic Experience,' where everyone can groove to the pulse and excitement of life and enjoy a diverse mix of experiences. This will be a place that makes every day special for all customers and visitors. One Bangkok Retail will be a key driving force that helps to elevate Bangkok as a new Asian shopping metropolis with sensational lifestyle experiences."

Spanning a total lettable space of over 160,000 square metres, One Bangkok Retail stands out and stands apart with three key attributes:

Interconnected Three Retail Experience s : Uniquely different concepts and designs seamlessly connected to one another.

Parade: Created under the concept of "A World of Choice Without Limits" on a total space of 85,000 square meters spanning nine floors, it will serve as an open playground where friends and families can come together and discover new "shop, play, work, eat" experiences. The Parade will be home to several of Thailand's leading brands' first stores in addition to an excellent collection of restaurants, cafes, and groceries retailer that offers gourmet goods from around the world.

Created under the concept of on a total space of 85,000 square meters spanning nine floors, it will serve as an open playground where friends and families can come together and discover new "shop, play, work, eat" experiences. The Parade will be home to several of leading brands' first stores in addition to an excellent collection of restaurants, cafes, and groceries retailer that offers gourmet goods from around the world. THE STOREYS : Conceptualised with the theme " Tell Your Own Story at THE STOREYS, " this creative platform will see new world trends converge across five floors with total area of 35,000 square metres. It will house a selection of fashion and lifestyle stores with fascinating stories and a touch of contemporary local culture, as well as hip concept stores. Also on offer are an array of restaurants, bars and bistros, and hangout spots to complete the experience.

: Conceptualised with the theme this creative platform will see new world trends converge across five floors with total area of 35,000 square metres. It will house a selection of fashion and lifestyle stores with fascinating stories and a touch of contemporary local culture, as well as hip concept stores. Also on offer are an array of restaurants, bars and bistros, and hangout spots to complete the experience. POST 1928: With the concept "Go Beyond Luxury", POST 1928 is a progressive, dynamic take on the luxury shopping experience spanning over 40,000 square metres across five floors. This will be Bangkok's first shopping street that brings together an extensive collection of world-class fashion superbrands, luxury watch and jewellery brands to premium streetwear brands flanking both sides of the street.

Unique Retail Concepts : Distinct shopping styles with retail concepts unparalleled by any other.

Made in One Bangkok: One-of-a-kind experiences exclusively curated for One Bangkok SARAPAD THAI , with a variety of products that reflect Thai art and culture with a modern and trendy twist. Bangkok Wonder at One Bangkok , a new dining destination in the heart of Bangkok , offering all-day dining experiences and after-work hangout spots set in a semi-outdoor green area and cozy relaxation zone that harmoniously blend with a modern touch. ONE Content Store , a new concept bookstore with lifestyle products slated to become Bangkok's new check-in spot. Chang Canvas , a space where visitors can immerse themself in new stories and experiences meticulously crafted with full glory of uniqueness.

One-of-a-kind experiences exclusively curated for One Bangkok Retail Loop : A long strip of over 900 stores of fashion and lifestyle brands and a wide variety of entertainment venues in a space that seamlessly connects both indoor and outdoor atmospheres.

: A long strip of over 900 stores of fashion and lifestyle brands and a wide variety of entertainment venues in a space that seamlessly connects both indoor and outdoor atmospheres. Food Loop : Using the concept of "All Day, Everyday Dining Journey", for the first time in Thailand with a collection of over 250 legendary fine dining restaurants, top-notch restaurants, roof-top bars, hangout spots as well as street food from both Thailand and around the world in an area of over 1.5 kilometres in length for all day enjoyment.

: Using the concept of "All Day, Everyday Dining Journey", for the first time in with a collection of over 250 legendary fine dining restaurants, top-notch restaurants, roof-top bars, hangout spots as well as street food from both and around the world in an area of over 1.5 kilometres in length for all day enjoyment. Art Loop : A space to gain daily inspiration while shopping at One Bangkok Retail, bringing together world-class art and cultural works and programs, for the first time in Thailand , on a stretch of over 2 kilometres across the district to serve as learning spaces, and creative venues, integrating art into everyday life.

Enchanted Moments with Heart-Centric Experiences : Every heart will beat faster thanks to a diverse calendar of specially curated events that will create memorable experiences all year round at the Live Entertainment Arena, a world-class event centre for concerts, live shows, exhibitions, etc., as well as indoor and outdoor event spaces spanning an area of over 20,000 square meters including One Bangkok Park, a large open garden centrally located in the city.

One Bangkok Retail will also introduce membership programmes offering exclusive service and benefits to its customers. Other exceptional and dedicated services include a one-stop shopping service providing comprehensive shopping assistance via the Concierge of One Bangkok Retail and an EV-powered shuttle bus running between BTS Ploenchit station and One Bangkok.

"Parade and THE STOREYS are scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2024, while POST 1928 will open in the next phase," Palinee said. "We target a total of at least 90 million visitors per year, with an expected mix of 60% Thais and foreign residents and 40% foreigners."

One Bangkok, a holistically integrated district with new standards of technological excellence and environmental sustainability, is developed by TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. It aspires to be "The Heart of Bangkok", by elevating Bangkok's quality urban development and bolstering the Thai economy for a strong and sustainable growth.

