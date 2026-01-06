One Bangkok unleashed 'The Empire of ONE', the ultimate spectacular countdown to the Year of the Fire Horse!

Featuring global sensations TAEYONG and YUTA, alongside leading Thai acts who ignited the celebrations

BANGKOK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Bangkok reaffirmed its status as a global celebration landmark with a truly magnificent New Year's Eve spectacle, "One Bangkok Countdown Celebration 2026: The Empire of ONE." This grand gathering captivated a multitude of music fans and tourists, immersing them in an evening of unparalleled joy and excitement as it ushered in the Year of the Fire Horse. The electrifying highlight featured world-renowned K-Pop superstars TAEYONG and YUTA, alongside 19 leading Thai artists, who delivered non-stop, captivating entertainment. These performances unfolded on an innovative 360-degree stage, dramatically transformed into the majestic "Towers of the Empire". Performing as "Rulers of Their Realm," these assembled artists brilliantly showcased their unique identities, crafting an immersive world of music and imagination that utterly enthralled the audience throughout the night. The festivities culminated in a spectacular special drone show and magnificent New Year fireworks, truly igniting the celebrations and solidifying One Bangkok's status as a world-class countdown destination.

Drone & Firework at One Bangkok Countdown Celebrations 2026 One Bangkok Countdown Celebrations 2026

The show impressively opened with "The Awakening of the Empire," a powerful collective performance by Thai artists. PROXIE dynamically ignited the vibrant energy and lively music in the "Empire of Vitalis," instantly setting a bright and exhilarating atmosphere. This was seamlessly followed by the youthful GELBOYS, who expertly transported the audience to the "Empire of Nostalgia," inviting them to fondly reminisce about warm memories and happy moments of the past through their catchy tunes. Next, the charismatic artist TIMETHAI delivered a truly memorable impression with the "Empire of Eminence," reflecting the sheer splendour and distinctive charm of his performance, imbued with unique style, before the stunning and alluring KT KRATAE commanded the stage with her "Empire of Temptation," delivering a powerful and captivating performance that held every eye captive.

The musical tempo then surged with the electrifying beats from the three brothers, JAONAAY JAOKHUN JAOSUMUT, who collectively roused the "Empire of Velocity" with exciting songs and dynamic performances. They were then boldly joined by the rap maestro J JETRIN, who also participated in the "Empire of Velocity," supercharging the fun and driving energy of the night with his familiar and beloved dance moves. Following this, PALMY gracefully guided the audience into the "Empire of Reverie," offering a captivating change of pace with her distinctive music and imaginative style, inspiring a dreamlike state. Young artist PUN then invited everyone to explore the "Empire of Horizon," a profound space that allowed each individual to reflect through deeply heartfelt songs. Finally, the duo DAOU & OFFROAD, as guardians of the "Empire of Legacy," beautifully delivered happiness and cherished memories through their warm and deeply connected performance, triumphantly concluding the Thai artists' segment.

The defining moment of the evening was the eagerly anticipated appearance of two global K-Pop superstars, TAEYONG and YUTA. Their powerful and uniquely charming performances delivered unforgettable, thrilling, and electrifying moments to tens of thousands of ecstatic spectators, perfectly culminating the grand and celebratory atmosphere of "The Empire of ONE."

The countdown reached its spectacular zenith with "The Rise of ONE," featuring a mesmerising drone formation depicting a "Fire Horse," the auspicious symbol for 2026. This was immediately followed by a truly breathtaking firework display that brilliantly illuminated Bangkok's city centre, majestically ushering in a magnificent and unforgettable new era.

Stay abreast of the latest news and promotions via the One Bangkok application, website www.onebangkok.com, or through our social media channels: Facebook Page: One Bangkok, Facebook Page: One Bangkok Retail, IG: parade.onebangkok, thestoreys.onebangkok, LINE: @onebangkokretail

Note to editors:

About One Bangkok

One Bangkok is the largest holistically integrated district in The Heart of Bangkok. With an investment value of THB 120 billion on a total land area of 108 rai (42.7 acres), One Bangkok is being developed to hold a place in the hearts of all and support Bangkok in becoming one of the world's new influential global cities and thus the "Heart of Bangkok". Located at the corner of Wireless and Rama 4 Roads with direct linkages to the city's burgeoning mass transit systems, One Bangkok comprises workplaces which elevates work-life quality, a rhythmic retail experience, luxury residences, hotels with the finest hospitality, a world-class LIVE entertainment arena, the presence of art and culture, and a vast, welcoming public realm that covers 50 rai (19.7 acre) of the district.

As a well-equipped smart city with sustainable infrastructure, One Bangkok is the first project to be awarded with LEED for Neighbourhood Development Platinum certification in Thailand with an aim to achieve WELL Building Standard to support human health and wellness.

For more information about One Bangkok, please visit www.onebangkok.com.

About Frasers Property Limited

Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property", together with its subsidiaries, the "Frasers Property Group" or the "Group"), is a multinational investor-developer-operator of real estate products and services. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately S$39.7 billion as at 30 September 2025.

Frasers Property's multinational businesses operate across five asset classes, namely, commercial & business parks, hospitality, industrial & logistics, residential and retail. The Group has businesses in Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and China, and its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in 20 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Frasers Property is the sponsor of two real estate investment trusts ("REITs") listed on the SGX-ST, Frasers Centrepoint Trust and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, respectively focused on retail, and industrial & commercial properties. In addition, the Group sponsors two REITs listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited is the sponsor of Frasers Property Thailand Industrial Freehold & Leasehold REIT, which is focused on industrial & logistics properties in Thailand, and Golden Ventures Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust, which is focused on commercial properties in Thailand.

The Group is committed to its purpose of inspiring experiences and creating places for good. By acting progressively, producing and consuming responsibly, and focusing on its people, Frasers Property aspires to raise sustainability ideals across its value chain, and build a more resilient business. It is committed to be a net-zero carbon corporation by 2050. Building on its heritage as well as leveraging its knowledge and capabilities, the Group aims to create lasting shared value for its customers, people, the businesses and communities it serves. Frasers Property believes in the diversity of its people and is invested in promoting a progressive, collaborative, respectful and authentic culture.

For more information on Frasers Property, please visit frasersproperty.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TCC Assets (Thailand) Company Limited

TCC Assets (Thailand) Company Limited (TCC Assets), established in 2013, is a fully integrated property development company, with a registered capital of 30 billion baht. It is part of the TCC Group, one of the most well-known companies in Thailand. TCC Assets' investment model focuses on creating added value to assets through product and service development. TCC Assets, subsidiary company, and affiliated company focus on the development of residential real estate projects, office building and retail space, along with hotel business and services related to IT.

For more information on TCC Assets, please visit www.tccassets.com

SOURCE One Bangkok