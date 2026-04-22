One Heung Kong Teams Up with Guangdong Fashion Week to Empower Chinese Original Design to Go Global

GUANGZHOU, China, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 17 to 24, the 37th Guangdong Fashion Week Spring Session opened at Wanbo, Guangzhou. As the event's most eye-catching artistic highlight, the One Heung Kong Fashion Art Haute Couture Show impressed audiences with world-class exhibition standards, creating an immersive fashion aesthetic extravaganza. Three top Chinese designers staged stunning shows, sparking a profound dialogue between intangible cultural heritage (ICH) craftsmanship and contemporary fashion, and vividly reviving traditional Oriental aesthetics in modern times.

Li Xiaoyan, winner of the China Fashion Design Golden Top Award, joined hands with Lingnan ICH brand Tangxian Xiangyunsha to present "Seeds – Born for Beauty". Centered on national ICH fabric Xiangyunsha, the collection integrated time-honored plant dyeing and sun-curing crafts with modern tailoring, endowing the classic fabric with nostalgic charm and futuristic fashion vitality, and interpreting the core of sustainable fashion.

Yan Fangni, Guangdong Textile and Apparel ICH Promotion Ambassador, brought her brand AMBRE DU SUD with "A Letter from Intangible Cultural Heritage to Spring". Using premium fabrics like Song brocade, Yun brocade and heavy silk, she drew inspiration from spring nature, creating poetic Oriental ready-to-wear with smooth lines, integrating ICH techniques into daily fashion.

Zhao Yakun, one of China's Top Ten Designers, displayed her brand JOOOYS, innovatively interpreting Chaozhou embroidery and bead embroidery. She combined tech-inspired fabrics with delicate handcraft decorations, using sharp silhouettes and rich textures to create minimalist yet elegant high-end couture with a global vision, showcasing the unique charm of Oriental luxury.

Against One Heung Kong's upscale artistic backdrop, the show blended light-shadow art, exquisite fabrics, precise tailoring and Oriental aesthetics, presenting a stunning audio-visual feast that fully demonstrated Chinese fashion's cultural confidence and original design strength. The Guangdong Fashion Week Organizing Committee officially awarded One Heung Kong as "Strategic Partner of Guangdong Fashion Week – Future Living Art Landmark", marking the project's transformation from a temporary venue to a year-round hub for Chinese original design, realizing the strategic leap from "one-week show to year-round spectacle".

The in-depth strategic cooperation between Guangdong Fashion Week and One Heung Kong achieves the integration of fashion industry, artistic space, high-end lifestyle and international platform. Relying on its world-class artistic setting and premium resources, One Heung Kong built a top-tier platform for the fashion week's exhibitions and exchanges, offering a more textured global stage for original design. In return, Guangdong Fashion Week injected cutting-edge fashion content and industrial influence into One Heung Kong, realizing mutual empowerment and win-win cooperation. Based on long-term partnership, both sides will jointly build a regular, high-end international fashion release base, boosting Chinese original design to go global and accelerating Guangzhou's construction as an international fashion capital.

Looking forward, One Heung Kong will deepen cooperation with Guangdong Fashion Week, expand fashion and art influence to lead industrial trends, and join hands with Chinese fashion industry to embrace the global stage. Taking originality as the soul, ICH as the charm and innovation as the drive, the 2026 Guangdong Fashion Week Spring Session writes a new chapter for the high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area fashion industry, letting the world witness the dazzling radiance of Chinese fashion.

SOURCE Heungkong Group