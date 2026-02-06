One Port St. Opens in Manchester's Creative Northern Quarter

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Port St., a major new luxury residential development in Manchester's Northern Quarter, is now open and welcoming residents to the highly anticipated £195 million building. The landmark scheme represents a significant milestone for the area, introducing a new standard of premium living to the Northern Quarter.

Located on Port Street, the gateway to the Northern Quarter, the 32 storey building is a UK first for Select Property as their flagship, most premium offering yet, bringing with it a 5 star boutique hotel feel and the highest specification, most considered luxury apartment experience in Manchester.

One Port St.'s location places residents right in the centre of Manchester's most creative district bringing a brand new community of people ready to make the Northern Quarter their home, with independent restaurants, music venues and cultural destinations all on their doorstep. Residents of the 477 open-plan apartments have access to a 2,000 sq ft swimming pool and spa pool (the first in the Northern Quarter) with integrated changing rooms, alongside a beautifully designed landscaped urban garden set within 22,000 sq ft of new public realm.

The unrivalled amenities at One Port St. also include a stunning arrival experience centred around a 360-degree firepit, all designed to encapsulate the relaxed, yet social experience of a private residents lounge. This large and airy space with floor to ceiling windows includes thoughtfully designed co-working areas as well as cosy places to relax and hang out including the hidden 'Hideout' room accessed via a concealed door – a speakeasy style room for residents to retreat and relax.

The spacious and state-of-the-art gym which overlooks the new public realm and is fitted with top-of-the-range Matrix equipment, delivering a best-in-class fitness experience that rivals any private members gym and is included in the rent for residents. There's also a yoga studio and barre studios all creating an exceptional wellbeing experience for residents.

On the seventh floor, Paganini's resident lounge and roof terrace, named after a historic tavern that once stood on Port St, provides panoramic city and beyond views, private hire opportunities and an incredible place to hang out all year round. The stunning seventh floor space also features an exclusive dining room which can be booked by residents for special occasions.

Launching alongside the opening of the building is the One Port St. Collective, a residents programme designed to connect people with the best of Manchester. Through a dedicated resident app, members gain exclusive access to One Port St. partners and curated discounts, acting as a "key to the city" for residents. The Collective reinforces One Port St.'s ambition to offer more than just a place to live, responding to a growing demand for high-quality rental homes in Manchester where residents increasingly prioritise demand, service and long-term liveability.

The apartment's beautiful open plan layouts and highest specification fixtures and fittings have all been expertly styled by Select Property's in-house design team, enhanced in the public spaces with specially curated art work by selected independent artists. Taking inspiration from the local area, the interiors showcase rustic values merged with design, via raw metals, sustainable products and ceramic tiles. Wood finishes make use of rich tones contrasted with light oak and ambient lighting, all creating a warm, luxurious boutique 5 star hotel atmosphere for residents.

Adam Price, CEO, at Select Property, comments: "One Port St. is a major landmark for the city of Manchester, representing everything we believe modern residential living should be: design-led, community-minded and deeply connected to its surroundings and local heritage. One Port St. is about redefining what modern rental living can be. It's not just about beautiful apartments – it's about how people live, connect and experience the city around them. Positioned at the gateway to the Northern Quarter, this is a place shaped by its surroundings and designed for modern city life. The Northern Quarter has long been the heart of Manchester's creativity and culture, and One Port St. celebrates that identity and brings something totally new to the area. With apartments now open and available to rent, and residents moving in, this is a big milestone for us and a proud moment for our entire team."

Ian Simpson, Co-founding Partner, SimpsonHaugh added: "One Port St. presented an opportunity to elevate residential provision in one of Manchester's most characterful districts, creating a design that mediates between the Northern Quarter and the wider city. Our ambition was to create a building that respects and responds to the Northern Quarter's rich industrial heritage. The result is an elegant landmark development that combines considered design, outstanding amenities, and enhanced public realm to form a welcoming and connected place to live, visit and enjoy. We're proud to see the building now open and becoming part of the evolving story of this iconic neighbourhood."

