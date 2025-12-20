One Universal Production Group (OUP) Officially Opens, Reinforcing Its Position as Asia's Leading IP Ecosystem and Tourism Company

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One Universal Production Group (OUP), a leading intellectual property (IP) ecosystem and tourism company in Asia, today celebrated the official opening of its new corporate building, marking a significant milestone in its journey of creating world-class entertainment and edutainment experiences.

From Left to Right : Mr. Takeshi Hashimoto, Vice President, Tsuburaya Fields Entertainment International Ms. Apple Teong, Group General Manager, OUP Group Ms. Genie Teong, Chief Financial Officer, OUP Group Mr. Alvin Lee, CEO, One Universal Production & Group of Companies Mr. Michael Lee, International Chairman, MWF International Mr. Ivan Wong, Head of Asia, Moonbug Entertainment Mr. W. Wong, President of Bruce Lee Club Hong Kong From Left : Ms. Susan Chen, Southeast Asia General Manager of Kayou Cultural Creativity Co., Ltd. From Right : Mr. Alvin Lee, CEO, One Universal Production & Group of Companies

The opening reflects OUP's growing role in shaping IP-led entertainment, edutainment, and themed tourism across Asia and beyond. Over the past decade, the company has built a reputation for record-breaking productions and large-scale immersive experiences, earning recognition from the Guinness World Records, ASEAN Book of Records, and Malaysia Book of Records.

OUP is widely known for delivering some of the region's most successful thematic attractions and live shows, including Ultraman Live 2015, one of Asia's highest-attended live entertainment productions, the longest-running Pokémon Festival, the world's largest inflatable duck installation, and award-winning family experiences such as Discover Fun with CoComelon.

As a master licensee and strategic partner to leading global IP owners, OUP manages and develops a diverse portfolio of internationally recognised brands, including CoComelon, Ultraman, Bruce Lee, Blippi, Angry Birds, Crayola, and B.Duck. The company integrates these IPs into immersive attractions, live experiences, retail activations, and tourism developments tailored for Asian audiences.

During the event, OUP formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kayou Cultural Creativity Co., Ltd., China's largest collectible card company. Under the partnership, Kayou will enter the Malaysian market alongside OUP, introducing new IP-driven collectible products and entertainment concepts aimed at Southeast Asian fans.

OUP also unveiled its upcoming international development roadmap, including the Hadi Excellence Collection – Thematic Safari Villas in the UAE, and the Hadi Premium Collection in Malaysia, featuring Malaysia's first sea-front crystal-clear lagoon villas.

Commenting on the milestone, Alvin Lee, CEO of One Universal Production & Group of Companies, said the new headquarters represents OUP's next chapter in delivering world-class, IP-led experiences globally.

SOURCE One Universal Production Sdn Bhd (OUP)