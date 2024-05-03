OneAsia and OBON Unveil Thailand's First 4K Supercomputing Clusters: Revolutionizing AI Roadmap in Thailand

BANGKOK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAsia, a leading data centre AI enabler for supercomputing infrastructure and operation in Asia, today announces a strategic collaboration with OBON, a Bangkok-based innovative AI enterprise, to build the first 4K supercomputing clusters in Thailand. With the deployment of NVIDIA H100 servers, this collaboration empowers OBON to launch Siam AI Cloud and revolutionizes the country's AI roadmap.

OneAsia and OBON Collaborate to Build Thailand's First 4K Supercomputing Clusters

Through this project, OBON will deploy multiple 4K supercomputing clusters at OneAsia's state-of-the-art data centre, BKK1, in northern Bangkok. The clusters utilize a sophisticated NVIDIA 3-layer NCP architecture to deliver throughputs of 16,000 petaFLOPS (PF) computing power at FP8, enabling advanced GenAI training and other AI solutions for government entities and enterprises across diverse industry verticals, including healthcare and education. This initiative will pave the way for the development of AI use cases and the widespread adoption of AI applications throughout Thailand.

"We have ambitious expansion plans, seeking exponential growth in the coming years. With an estimated project investment of over USD$300 million in OneAsia, we are delighted to work with them to pioneer our AI domain knowledge and drive AI initiatives in Thailand," says Mr. Ratanaphon Wongnapachant, CEO of OBON, "OneAsia's expertise in AI supercomputing deployment and domain knowledge in building and operating and their consistent innovation to develop future AI infrastructures make them the ideal partner."

Mr. Charles Lee, founder and CEO of OneAsia, also expresses his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are glad and honoured to contribute to Thailand's first 4K supercomputing clusters by building the necessary AI and computing infrastructure. Our goal is to accelerate AI innovation while fostering the growth of the AI ecosystem in Thailand." He emphasized OneAsia's commitment to leveraging their end-to-end digital infrastructure deployment experience from Hong Kong, providing additional competitive advantages:

Solid track record in NVIDIA SuperPod deployment

SuperPod deployment Adds-on services of server, storage, and network solutions

Decades of experience in operation and facility management

About OneAsia

Established in 2009, OneAsia is a leading data centre AI enabler for supercomputing infrastructure and operation. They operate top-tier rated data centres across Asia, including the Greater China, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit www.oneas1a.com

About OBON

OBON Corporation, a Thai company headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, stands as an innovative AI enterprise leading the charge in cutting-edge technology. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics, they craft intelligent solutions that revolutionize various industries. The team of experts meticulously designs custom AI algorithms, predictive models, and automation tools, all aimed at enhancing decision-making, streamlining processes, and fueling business growth. Whether it's natural language processing, computer vision, or recommendation systems, the company remain steadfast in pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve. For more information, please visit www.siam.ai

