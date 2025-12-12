OneOne Announces Strategic Collaboration with CoffeeBot to Elevate On-Ground User Engagement Across Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key platforms from ONEVERSE™, OneOne™, a leading Southeast Asian fintech and digital engagement company, is excited to announce a new collaboration with CoffeeBot Malaysia, the nation's largest smart coffee vending network. This partnership brings digital rewards, gaming perks, and lifestyle benefits directly to users through physical touchpoints across Malaysia.

As part of the collaboration, OneOne™'s official promotional videos are now live on 30 selected CoffeeBot vending machines, strategically located across MRT stations and university campuses. These placements ensure high visibility and real-time engagement with thousands of daily commuters and students.

"This collaboration enhances our ability to reach users where it matters most, on the ground," said Jasmine Lee, Chief Business Officer at ONEVERSE™. "By merging digital rewards with everyday convenience, we're creating a seamless experience that brings value to both gamers and coffee lovers."

Exclusive Rewards via Selected CoffeeBot Machines

Users can unlock progressive daily rewards simply by scanning the OneOne™ QR code on participating CoffeeBot machines.

Reward Mechanics Include:

Day 1:

20% off any CoffeeBot beverage

any CoffeeBot beverage Ragnarok Twilight in-game pack worth RM49.90

Day 2:

40% off any CoffeeBot beverage

any CoffeeBot beverage 8 OneOne Credits (OOC)

Day 3:

60% off any CoffeeBot beverage

any CoffeeBot beverage 10 OneOne Credits (OOC)

These benefits are designed to encourage daily engagement while linking lifestyle habits with digital reward ecosystems.

Users may access the campaign and claim their rewards at: https://games.oneone.com/coffeebot

The full list of participating vending machines can be found on the campaign page under the Terms & Conditions section.

Creating a Unified Digital-Lifestyle Ecosystem

This collaboration underscores OneOne™'s commitment to integrating entertainment, rewards, and on-ground convenience into one seamless experience. Through CoffeeBot's strong nationwide presence, both brands aim to elevate everyday touchpoints into rewarding digital-lifestyle moments.

CoffeeBot Malaysia shared, "We're pleased to collaborate with OneOne™ in offering rewards that meaningfully enhance user experience. This partnership allows us to bring something extra to our customers beyond just great coffee."

About CoffeeBot Malaysia

CoffeeBot is Malaysia's leading smart coffee vending provider, offering café-style beverages through hundreds of machines nationwide. Focused on convenience, accessibility, and quality, CoffeeBot continues to innovate the way Malaysians enjoy their daily brew.

ABOUT ONEONE™

OneOne™ is a leading online gaming platform dedicated to providing seamless access to in-game assets and enhancing the gaming experience for players across Southeast Asia. With a focus on community engagement and exclusive content, OneOne™ strives to be the ultimate destination for gamers. The OneOne™ platform is one of the key platforms from ONEVERSE™.

ABOUT ONEVERSE™

ONEVERSE™, the fastest-growing digital innovation company in Southeast Asia, is redefining the future of gaming, creator monetization, and interactive commerce. Combining cutting-edge Technology Solutions, Payment Infrastructure, and Marketing Expertise with Brand Collaborations and Web3 Initiatives, we empower businesses to unlock new revenue streams and engage audiences at scale.

With a rapidly expanding footprint across Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Asia, MENA, and LATAM, we fuse hyper-local insights with global innovation. Our ecosystem enables partners to drive growth through scalable digital economies, monetize content via seamless payments and Web3 solutions, and build immersive communities with future-ready platforms.

SOURCE Oneverse Technology Sdn. Bhd.