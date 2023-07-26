OnePlus Brings Magic Power to Thailand with OnePlus APAC Smartphone Ambassador, Jackson Wang as A Treat for OnePlus Fans

With the recent launch of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus thrills Thai fans with the OnePlus 'Meet Your Magic Power' event with OnePlus APAC Smartphone Ambassador, Jackson Wang

BANGKOK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the successful launch of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus APAC thrills fans, media, KOL friends and the channel partners with a magical and powerful on-ground event with OnePlus APAC Smartphone Ambassador, Jackson Wang in Bangkok, Thailand. Jackson Wang, OnePlus APAC Smartphone Ambassador shared, "It's been an honor being part of the OnePlus family. The OnePlus Never Settle spirit is synonymous with my own values of always improving and reinvention.

OnePlus thrills Thai fans with the OnePlus ‘Meet Your Magic Power’ event with OnePlus APAC Smartphone Ambassador, Jackson Wang.

OnePlus APAC has taken the year by storm following the successful launches of the OnePlus 11 5G and recent OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the announcement of the first OnePlus APAC Smartphone Ambassador, Jackson Wang. This powerful collaboration continues to surprise fans of the brand.

It has been an eventful year for OnePlus, and earlier this month, the brand launched the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the latest addition to the Nord series, an all-rounder that brings to the table an outstanding OnePlus experience with big upgrades to performance, display, and imaging.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

The latest Nord presents itself as the most powerful OnePlus Nord phone to date, with flagship-level hardware with the 4 nanometre octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset offering users a powerful performance of superior speed and battery life management. Continuing the flagship-grade experience, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which complements OnePlus's RAM-Vita software allowing up to 44 apps to run simultaneously. With the drive to Never Settle, OnePlus upgraded the OnePlus Nord 3 5G with 80W SUPERVOOC and 5000mAh battery, more than 10 per cent bigger than its predecessor along with the Battery Health Engine to give an expected lifecycle of up to 1600 charging cycles and fast charging from one to 100 per cent in 30 minutes.

Further promoting the flagship experience with the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, the smartphone comes with imaging hardware and software featured in the powerful OnePlus 11 5G flagship device launched earlier this year. With the 50-megapixel Sony IMX890, complete with optical image stabilization, and TurboRAW night, gives users perfect imaging in any situation. True to OnePlus fashion, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is an elegant and understated work of art with a flat 6.74-inch 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display with 450 pixels per inch and up to 1450 nits of brightness designed for seamless and beautiful scrolling anywhere, anytime.

As OnePlus continues its brand expansion in the APAC region, the goal is to push on with the Never Settle spirit and continue to give OnePlus's loyal fans and supporters greater product offerings and shape the landscape for the smartphone and technology industry across the APAC region.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

For more information, please visit OnePlus.com or follow us on:

Instagram - https://instagram.com/oneplus

Facebook - https://facebook.com/oneplus

Twitter - https://twitter.com/oneplus

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/oneplus

SOURCE OnePlus APAC