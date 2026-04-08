OneQode, Hitachi Vantara & Cylix Form Strategic Alliance to Launch Sovereign AI Factory Initiative

Multimillion-dollar alliance to deploy sovereign-ready AI infrastructure across key global markets, with Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore among the first

BRISBANE, Australia, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneQode, in collaboration with Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), and Cylix Applied Intelligence, today announced a Sovereign AI Factory initiative, a strategic alliance to deploy sovereign AI infrastructure across key global markets.

Hitachi Vantara, OneQode and Cylix Applied Intelligence Logos

Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore are among the first markets selected for the initial phase, while the United States is targeted for future expansion. The initiative will enable governments and enterprises to deploy advanced AI capabilities while maintaining full control over data, infrastructure, and regulatory compliance.

Each partner contributes a key capability to this architecture:

OneQode delivers energy, facilities, telecoms and compute infrastructure - performance GPU compute, connected by their low-latency global backbone.

Hitachi Vantara brings Hitachi iQ, a validated AI infrastructure platform that integrates accelerated compute, networking and storage to keep data close to where it's processed.

Cylix Applied Intelligence architects and operates the AI layer on top, from readiness assessments and RAG deployments through to fully managed production AI services.

What the partners are saying

"We're genuinely excited to be working with Hitachi Vantara and Cylix on this," said Matt Shearing, CEO, OneQode. "We cut our teeth on gaming and financial services, building infrastructure for firms where microseconds matter. It's given us a particular way of thinking about compute, networking and data centre operations, and there's real demand across the Global South for sovereign AI infrastructure built to that standard, and this alliance lets us deliver it."

"More than half of the enterprise tenders we're seeing in Australia now specify sovereign-capable solutions," said Nathan Knight, Vice President and Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand, Hitachi Vantara. "Boards and management teams are now treating data sovereignty as a critical requirement alongside operational resilience and security. In the event of foreign ownership, control and intervention, the impact on critical infrastructure and intellectual property would be catastrophic. We applaud OneQode's decision to make Australia one of the first locations for its Sovereign AI Factory network, and we're committed to supporting that ambition with infrastructure that meets the standard these workloads demand."

"Sovereign AI requires more than infrastructure; it requires the ability to operationalize AI at scale. At Cylix, we design and deploy Sovereign AI Factory architectures and deliver fully managed AI services on top of OneQode's sovereign infrastructure and Hitachi iQ platforms. This allows organizations to move from concept to production quickly, while maintaining full control over their data, compliance, and operational environment. Our role is to ensure AI workloads are not just deployed, but continuously optimized, governed, and delivering real business value," said Ross DiStefano, Senior Vice President, HPC&AI, Cylix Applied Intelligence.

Together, the three companies are building a turnkey sovereign AI platform — one that lets organisations train and deploy AI models securely, keep sensitive data within their own jurisdiction, and scale with confidence.

About OneQode

OneQode is a global provider of mission-critical digital infrastructure. The company operates an integrated technology stack spanning energy, facilities, network, and high-performance compute – enabling governments, enterprises, and financial institutions to run AI and latency-critical workloads at scale across Asia-Pacific and key global markets. Learn more at oneqode.com.

About Cylix Applied Intelligence

Cylix Applied Intelligence (Cylix Solutions) is a global AI solutions firm that helps organizations move from concept to deployment. Through structured AI use case assessments and workshops, Cylix identifies high-impact opportunities that deliver measurable ROI. Cylix provides end-to-end AI strategy, development, infrastructure expertise, and managed AI services to accelerate enterprise AI adoption worldwide. Learn more at cylixsolutions.com or contact [email protected].

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors — Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries — and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE OneQode