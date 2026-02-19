OneSchool Global Appoints Dr. Anat Hassner as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Global Strategy

Veteran strategy and transformation leader to drive growth framework, operational excellence, and life-readiness mission across OSG's global network

SYDNEY and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSchool Global (OSG), a global educational system with more than 120 campuses across 20 countries, has announced the appointment of Dr. Anat Hassner as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a major milestone in the organization's strategic journey.

Anat Hassner, new Chief Operating Officer of OneSchool Global.

Dr. Hassner joins OSG at a pivotal moment as the organization advances its global strategy around a framework designed to strengthen operational consistency, elevate performance and excellence, and ensure all graduates are fully life-ready. This work is anchored in OSG's long-standing Learning to Learn framework and values of integrity, care and compassion, respect, responsibility, and commitment.

"OSG's vision builds on more than 30 years of our distinctive pedagogy and the foundations already laid in becoming a truly global school," Dr. Hassner said. "It will allow us to amplify what already makes OSG exceptional, while creating the operational clarity and consistency needed to support high performance, innovation, and life-readiness at scale."

A senior executive in strategy, people, and transformation, Dr. Hassner brings more than two decades of experience leading enterprise strategy, organizational design, workforce transformation, and large-scale change across complex global environments. Her career spans consulting, technology, retail, transport, infrastructure, government, and nonprofit sectors. She holds a PhD in Change Management and a Master of Organizational Psychology, and is a published author on change leadership.

"Anat brings an extraordinary blend of strategic depth, operational discipline, and transformational leadership," said OSG Global Managing Director, Stephen Fooks. "Her appointment reflects OSG's ambition to move confidently into its next phase as a global education ecosystem, focused on delivering our vision of developing life‑ready students who can adapt, think critically, and thrive in a rapidly changing world."

As COO, Dr. Hassner will also lead a set of global priorities underpinning the growth vision, including a focus on AI and innovation in teaching, learning, and operations, and amplifying OSG's flagship Global Teacher Academy to strengthen educators' professional excellence.

"OSG has a rare opportunity to lead the way in primary and secondary education at a time of unprecedented technological and social change," Dr. Hassner said. "By strengthening our foundations, clarifying how we work together globally, and investing in innovation and pedagogy, we can deliver on our promise of truly life-ready graduates."

About OneSchool Global: OneSchool Global is an educational system attended by families of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church with 120+ campuses across 20 countries, where it provides an innovative learning and teaching program to over 8,000 students. For more information about OSG, go to www.oneschoolglobal.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916425/OneSchool_Global_Anat_Hassner.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2602676/OneSchool_Global_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OneSchool Global