OneTrust Expands International Footprint with New Singapore Office

OneTrust grows its presence in APAC to meet regional demand for solutions enabling responsible data and AI use

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining platform helping organizations use data and AI responsibly , today announced the official opening of its new office in Singapore. This office marks a significant milestone in the Company's international growth strategy and expansion in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region as it continues to meet demand for responsible data and AI solutions globally.

Asia's data privacy landscape is rapidly evolving, with key developments such as India's Data Protection Act (DPDP), Indonesia's Personal Data Protection (PDP) Law, Thailand's Personal Data Protection Act ( PDPA ), and Malaysia's Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (PDPA). As countries across APAC adopt data privacy laws or make amendments to existing laws, organizations operating in the region are faced with managing their many unique requirements and different applications.

Arran Mulvaney, OneTrust's Country Manager, Singapore: "Asia's dynamic data privacy landscape is driving demand for solutions that help organizations keep up with a complex patchwork of regulatory requirements while accelerating data-driven innovation."

Today, OneTrust serves companies such as Samsung, DHL, and Yum! Brands – delivering industry-recognized consent management, data privacy, data governance, risk, and compliance solutions that enable organizations to collect, govern, and use data responsibly. As organizations across APAC face the mounting challenges of regulatory complexity, OneTrust is well-positioned to help them demonstrate compliance across a variety of laws and frameworks.

Mulvaney added, "Singapore's world-class talent pool, robust digital ecosystem, and close ties with other major Asian markets make it an ideal springboard for OneTrust in APAC. Bolstered by our offices in Bengaluru and Melbourne, expanding our footprint here in Singapore allows us to deepen relationships with customers and partners in the region. We aim to deliver transformative solutions for privacy automation and consent management, empowering organizations to build trust through responsible data and AI practices."

The Singapore workspace marks OneTrust's 12th global office, closely following recent office openings in San Francisco, Chicago, and Amsterdam. Today, OneTrust employs over 2,200 employees across the globe and almost 500 in APAC, with plans to hire for various roles in Singapore throughout 2025.

About OneTrust

OneTrust's mission is to enable the responsible use of data and AI. Our platform simplifies the collection of data with consent and preferences, automates the governance of data with integrated risk management across privacy, security, IT/tech, third-party, and AI risk, and activates the responsible use of data by applying and enforcing data policies across the entire data estate and lifecycle. OneTrust supports seamless collaboration between data teams and risk teams to drive rapid and trusted innovation. Recognized as a market pioneer and leader, OneTrust boasts over 300 patents and serves more than 14,000 customers globally, ranging from industry giants to small businesses. For more information, visit www.onetrust.com.

