oneZero earns 2024 Great Place To Work Australia Certification™

SYDNEY, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, is proud to be certified as a Great Place To Work® in Australia. The prestigious award is issued based on objective feedback from employees in the Australia region.

The recognition comes as oneZero approaches five years of growth in Australia. oneZero - which was founded in the US in 2009 - opened its first Australian office in November 2019 in Sydney with eight employees. An office in Canberra was added later focused on R&D in the region. oneZero now has 34 team members based in Australia who work in tandem with oneZero's global teams to deliver multi-asset trading technology to clients across the Asia-Pacific region and globally.

"oneZero is pleased to be acknowledged as a Great Place To Work in Australia via a process that was driven by feedback from our employees. This is one of a number of awards where oneZero has been recognized as a company that delivers for both our partners and staff as we continue to grow. We were recently renamed as one of the Top Places To Work by The Boston Globe and also on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Recognition in Australia is a welcome addition to this roster," said Alex Neo, oneZero's Sydney-based global Chief Commercial Officer.

"oneZero has demonstrated commitment to our clients in Asia-Pacific by basing our regional headquarters in Sydney, and adding our Canberra office as a major development hub. We encourage all our staff to engage within the company on a professional and cultural level, and devote significant energy to team building activities. We have found investing in people creates a virtuous circle that helps to drive our performance and enables oneZero to thrive in today's competitive technology market," Neo added.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasized that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that oneZero stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

oneZero was founded in 2009 by Andrew Ralich and Jesse Johnson. Headquartered in Boston, we have 175 global employees delivering superior results for over 250 customers. We have development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and the United Kingdom. oneZero is backed by a top-tier growth private equity firm, Lovell Minnick Partners.

oneZero develops multi-asset class enterprise trading technology for retail brokers, institutional brokers, banks and liquidity providers. Our platform comprises three components – Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source – which together provide a complete solution for trading technology, distribution and analytics.

