OPALESCENCE Trial Published in EJNMMI: Confirms Theranostic Potential of TLX250-CDx in Breast Cancer

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix") today announces that final positive results from the Phase 2 OPALESCENCE trial[1] of TLX250-CDx (89Zr-girentuximab) in metastatic triple negative breast cancer (mTNBC) have been published in the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (EJNMMI)[2].

OPALESCENCE was a prospective, single-center Phase 2 investigator-initiated trial (IIT) conducted at the Institut de Cancérologie de l'Ouest (ICO) in St Herblain, France. The trial evaluated the safety, sensitivity, and diagnostic utility of TLX250-CDx PET/CT[3] imaging in women with mTNBC.

The pilot prospective study of twelve (12) patients demonstrated the expression of carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) in TNBC and effective tumor targeting with TLX250-CDx:

Overall sensitivity was 87.5% with 100% sensitivity for breast, skin, and adrenal gland;

Expression in nodes and bone lesions was 88.0% and 91.9%, respectively;

TLX250-CDx PET/CT detected all brain metastases, confirmed by MRI, whereas FDG PET/CT detected only one-third of brain lesions;

Tumor burden analyzed using total tumor volume (TTV) was equivalent between both PET/CT methods; and

No safety issues were reported after TLX250-CDx administration.

The authors conclude that TLX250-CDx immuno-PET "is a sensitive imaging method and offers promise for novel theranostics for mTNBC patients".

The first peer-reviewed publication about the trial builds on preliminary results presented at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine Annual Congress in 2022[4] and at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in 2023[5], further substantiating the potential of CAIX-targeted PET imaging in this aggressive cancer subtype.

Principal Investigator for the OPALESCENCE study, Dr. Caroline Rousseau stated, "TLX250-CDx has already shown high sensitivity and specificity in clinical trials for the detection of clear cell renal cell carcinoma[6]. Now it has also exhibited potential utility in metastatic triple negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of breast cancer. These results demonstrate the ability of TLX250-CDx to identify lesions that may be resistant to treatment due to their aggressive profile resulting from hypoxia, in patients with limited options for therapeutic management."

Dr. David N. Cade, Group Chief Medical Officer at Telix, added, "We are encouraged by this data in triple negative breast cancer, which remains an area of significant unmet need. Proof of concept for CAIX-targeted imaging supports the expansion of this potential pan-tumor program into new indications beyond renal cancer, including future applications for lutetium-177 (177Lu) and actinium-225 (225Ac) based therapies."

The full paper can be found at: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00259-025-07619-y

Telix supplied and authorized ICO to use TLX250-CDx during the clinical study. TLX250-CDx has not received a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction.

About Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and the second most common cancer overall[7]. In 2022, almost 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer and 666,000 died from their disease[8]. Triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) accounts for about 10-15% of all breast cancers with the term triple negative referring to the fact that the cancer cells do not have any of the three markers commonly found on breast cancer cells – the oestrogen and progesterone receptors, and HER2 protein. TNBCs differ from other types of invasive breast cancer in that they grow and spread faster, have limited treatment options, and a poorer prognosis[9].

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX).

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, ASX and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook

Telix Investor Relations (Global)

Ms. Kyahn Williamson

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Telix Investor Relations (U.S.)

Annie Kasparian

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

[1] ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT04758780. [2] Rousseau et al. Eur J Nucl Med Mol Imaging. 2025. [3] Positron emission tomography/computed tomography. [4] Telix ASX disclosure 18 October 2022. [5] Telix media release 7 December 2023. [6] Telix ASX disclosures 7 November 2022. Shuch et al. Lancet Oncol. 2024. [7] World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF): https://www.wcrf.org/dietandcancer/breast-cancer-statistics [8] Global Cancer Statistics 2022: GLOBOCAN survey. Published August 2024. [9] American Cancer Society: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/breast-cancer/about/types-of-breast-cancer/triple-negative.html

Legal Notices



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.



You should read this announcement together with our risk factors, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, or on our website.



The information contained in this announcement is not intended to be an offer for subscription, invitation or recommendation with respect to securities of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) in any jurisdiction, including the United States. The information and opinions contained in this announcement are subject to change without notification. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any information or opinions contained in this announcement, including any forward-looking statements (as referred to below), whether as a result of new information, future developments, a change in expectations or assumptions, or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained or opinions expressed in the course of this announcement.



This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "outlook", "forecast" and "guidance", or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Telix's good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other risks and considerations that exist and affect Telix's business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix's business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress, completion and results of Telix's preclinical and clinical trials, and Telix's research and development programs; Telix's ability to advance product candidates into, enroll and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for Telix's product candidates, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; Telix's sales, marketing and distribution and manufacturing capabilities and strategies; the commercialization of Telix's product candidates, if or when they have been approved; Telix's ability to obtain an adequate supply of raw materials at reasonable costs for its products and product candidates; estimates of Telix's expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix's financial performance; developments relating to Telix's competitors and industry; the anticipated impact of U.S. and foreign tariffs and other macroeconomic conditions on Telix's business; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix's product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix's actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.



Trademarks and Trade Names. All trademarks and trade names referenced in this press release are the property of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) or, where applicable, the property of their respective owners. For convenience, trademarks and trade names may appear without the ® or ™ symbols. Such omissions are not intended to indicate any waiver of rights by Telix or the respective owners. Trademark registration status may vary from country to country. Telix does not intend the use or display of any third-party trademarks or trade names to imply any affiliation with, endorsement by, or sponsorship from those third parties.



©2025 Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited