Open Innovation Day 2024: Bridging Technology Gaps, Enhancing Value Chains

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Innovation Day (OID) is the largest annual program in Ho Chi Minh City. This year, OID 2024 is organized by the Open Innovation & Technopreneur Institute (OITI) and Saigon Telecommunication & Technologies Corporation (Saigontel) in collaboration with the Open Innovation Hub (SoiHub), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Qualcomm Vietnam, Business Finland, and other partners, under the patronizes of the National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Development, under the Ministry of Science and Technology Vietnam.

Kick off the Open Innovation Day – OID 2024 and Open Innovation Hub (SoiHub)

OID 2024, themed "TECHTRAVERSE 2024: Bridging Technology Gaps, Enhancing Value Chains," will feature seminars addressing challenges and opportunities in areas such as renewable energy and recycling, semiconductors and artificial intelligence, sustainable agriculture, and green transportation — aligned with sustainable development goals.

The program is designed to connect government policymakers, pioneering corporations, and startups to develop innovative solutions to urgent challenges impacting Vietnam's economic development at the national, provincial, and industry-specific levels.

OID 2024 also kicked off the Open Innovation Hub (SoiHub) as a center representing the founding members of SaigonTel, SoiHub will also act as a representative of the private sector for the C4IR. C4IR operates in the form of a public-private partnership, with founders including large-scale enterprises in Vietnam and HCM City's government.

In his opening speech, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), Mr. Vo Van Hoan, stated: "SoiHub will act as a representative of the private sector for C4IR, aiming to attract investment resources from the domestic and international business community, thereby supporting the incubation of new technologies, training talented human resources, solving challenges from corporations and localities in the trend of green transformation, digital transformation and circular economy towards sustainable development in accordance with the City's policies and orientations."

The event drew 378 representatives from prominent domestic and international organizations, enterprises, and corporations, including Qualcomm, Samsung, Schneider, and Intel, along with several innovative startup investment funds, such as Quest Venture, Business Finland, and Shinhan Square Bridge Vietnam, as well as local enterprises such as Son Kim Group, Trong Khoi Group, VCCorp, etc.

OID - TECHTRAVERSE 2024 also hosts SoiMatch - Investment Connection sessions to introduce and connect breakthrough solutions from domestic and international startups and enterprises. The SoiMatch R&D Review Program is a core component of SoiHub operated by OITI to assist localities in addressing challenges related to biodiversity, circular economy, and connecting top experts from Vietnam and abroad to identify and address these local challenges. For example, Mr. Ho Thang, Director of Science and Technology of Thua Thien Hue province shared about sustainability problems of Tam Giang - Cau Hai lagoon, Thua Thien Hue Province, or Mr. Nguyen Hoang Hao, Director of Dong Nai Nature and Culture Reserve shared about biodiversity conservation in Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve, etc.

Notably, within the program's framework, the organizing Committee presented 23 Vietnamese startups. These are 23 case studies for a training project that will be included in Nguyen Tat Thanh University's training program.

Additionally, in the OID 2024, the Green Industrial AI Challenge (GIAC) attracted participation from numerous teams and garnered significant interest from the tech and industrial communities, providing teams with a platform to showcase groundbreaking solutions while establishing a network connecting stakeholders within the green technology ecosystem. The program not only offered teams an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities but also recognized the contributions of participating organizations, including VinUniversity, the Open Innovation and Technology Institute (OITI), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Hanoi University of Science and Technology, with support from partners like SoiHub, SaigonTel, and Quest Ventures.

From there, OID 2024 aims to provide practical solutions to the current challenges' corporations face, ensuring the resilience and adaptability of the Vietnamese economy; Promote cooperation among pioneering corporations, institutes, and international organizations; Encourage a spirit of open innovation in the activities of corporations, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and startups; Inspire and guide young talent and foster the development of startups with new, economically viable ideas and technologies and ensuring social responsibility, etc.

About OITI and SoiHub:

The Open Innovation and Technology Entrepreneurship Institute (OITI): OITI plays a crucial role in fostering innovation and the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Vietnam, focusing on training, incubating and nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship. Meanwhile, OITI promotes international cooperation, facilitating Vietnam's deeper participation in the global value chain through innovation and entrepreneurship.

OITI is committed to inspiring and shaping the future through innovative initiatives and programs.

Open Innovation Hub (SoiHub): SoiHub is the public & private terminal for building and developing Vietnam's open innovation ecosystem. This is the driving force that motivates the ecosystem to constantly strive and develop innovative initiatives.

For collaboration:

(Ms) Trinh Thi Lan Huong, Email: [email protected]

(Mr) Nguyen Bao Trung, Email: [email protected]

