Open Source AI Powers a New Era at Singapore FinTech Festival 2025 with the Launch of Global Hub and Future-Building Initiatives

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th edition of the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF), held from 12 to 14 November 2025, marked a major milestone for the global technology and finance community with the launch of the Global Open Source AI Hub and the unveiling of a new strategic report, 'Open Source AI in Financial Services: Navigating Strategy, Scale, and the Regulatory Frontier.'

Dr. Kelvin Tan, Head of Programme (Minor in Applied Ageing Studies), Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS); Mr. Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Information; Cynthia Ding, Advisor to the Board, Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN); and Max Liu, Co-founder and CEO, TiDB, at the Singapore FinTech Festival

Hosted at the Open Source Pavilion, co-organized by the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), TiDB and Yincubator, the event spotlighted how open-source innovation is shaping the next era of scalable, regulation-aware AI adoption in financial services.

Singapore's Strategic Role as a Global Open Source AI Hub

The launch of the Global Open Source AI Hub was officiated by Guest-of-Honour, Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Information, on 14 November, where he underscored Singapore's continued commitment to strengthening the global open-source ecosystem.

Singapore's emergence as a Global Open Source AI Hub reflects its unique strengths of neutrality, trust, and interoperability. With its pro-innovation governance, robust digital infrastructure, and strong legal foundations, Singapore provides an environment where global collaboration on open source can thrive. The Hub represents a key strategic contribution to the global AI ecosystem, serving as a neutral platform where policy, technology, and community can converge to build transparent, inclusive, and regulation-ready AI systems.

Three Pillars of the Open Source AI Hub: Talent, Community, and Commercialization

The Open Source AI Hub aims to advance open innovation through three core focus areas:

Talent: Partnering with academia and industry to build learning, certification, and reskilling programs that connect open-source contributions to real-world careers.

Community: Strengthening collaboration across regulators, developers, and enterprises to shape shared standards for responsible AI.

Commercialization: Turning open-source innovation into real-world adoption through trusted governance, high-value use cases, and cross-border data collaboration.

From Vision to Action

Yincubator introduced the Born Global Package at the event — a practical pathway built on its proven Full-Stack Globalization framework to accelerate AI-native and open-source startups from Singapore. It provides one-stop incorporation and IP domiciling, access to IMDA programs, global talent pipelines, open-source ecosystem connections, and B2B market acceleration supported by Yincubator's investor network. "It is the first 'Global Passport' enabling startups to land, grow, and lead globally from Singapore," said Gavin Gui, Partner at Yincubator.

Open Source and the Future of Financial AI

The newly launched report, developed by TiDB in collaboration with industry partners, explores how open-source technologies can enable scalable and regulation-aware AI adoption amid increasing global policy fragmentation. It calls for a new playbook that integrates scalable workloads, open infrastructure, workforce evolution, and governance frameworks aligned with evolving regulatory standards.

Cynthia Ding, Advisor to the Board, Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) said,

"The fintech sector has made remarkable progress in adopting AI, but the real challenge now lies in achieving regulatory alignment. Open source provides a foundation for transparency, interoperability, and shared governance. Through the Open Source Pavilion, we have seen how collaboration between developers, financial institutions, and regulators can close the gaps that currently slow down AI deployment."

Max Liu, Co-founder and CEO of TiDB, added,

"We are honoured to collaborate with Yincubator and SFF to share our findings. Our research highlights that while AI's promise is immense, realizing it requires systems that are regulation-aware by design. Open-source infrastructure enables precisely that, helping institutions scale responsibly, comply effectively, and innovate without compromise."

Building a Connected Future

The Open Source AI Pavilion Showcase concluded the event with live demonstrations from contributors and companies across the ecosystem.

With over 70,000 policymakers, technologists, and industry leaders from 130 countries in attendance, SFF 2025 reaffirmed Singapore's leadership in fostering global collaboration on responsible innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable finance.

