Opening Ceremony of The 18th China (Chongqing) Elderly Industry Expo And The 5th China (Chongqing) Big Health Industry Expo

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing.

The 18th China (Chongqing) Elderly Industry Expo and the 5th China (Chongqing) Big Health Industry Expo, guided by the China Association for Social Welfare and Elderly Care Services and organized by multiple enterprises and institutions, were grandly opened on November 1st, 2024 at the Chongqing International Convention and Exhibition Center.

At the opening ceremony, leaders delivered speeches and expressed their positive expectations for the event. In order to promote the high-quality development of the local home-based elderly care service industry, a strategic cooperation agreement was signed on site. At the same time, people learned about the content of the Chongqing local standard of the Norms for Community Home Care of Elderly People with Cognitive Impairment. This instruction can greatly help social work for cognitive impairment, and the relevant guidance content participants was also awarded. Meanwhile, some people who performed well in elderly care services have been commended.

After the opening ceremony, China (Chongqing) Elderly Care Service Conference and Elderly Care Thinkers Conference series of forum activities were held by the schedule time. As an important supporting event of the China Elderly Care Expo, the China (Chongqing) Elderly Care Service Conference is an significant platform for interpreting government policies, laws and regulations, understanding the development trends of the elderly industry market, and conducting in-depth exchanges and learning. The same day, industry experts and professors provided a variety of keynote speeches, and representatives from Silver Haired Economic fields discussed and deliberated about the elderly care industry, providing suggestions and recommendations for elderly care in the new era.

From November 1st to 3rd, the China Elderly Care Thinkers Conference were held. A series of forum activities including the Tsinghua Smart Empowerment - High Quality Elderly Care Operation Driven Profit Growth Sharing Conference were carried out one after another where lots of industry experts, scholars, and leaders gathered to conduct comprehensive discussions and sharing around elderly care.

The Elderly Industry Expo has became a bridge to connect world elderly care with a large scale, rich content and wide coverage. At the same time, under the concept of smart elderly care, the potential of elderly care technology products and innovative technologies was highlighted which showed more intelligent, convenient, and comfortable elderly care services in daily life. These fully demonstrate the vigorous vitality and enormous potential of the elderly care and health industry.

SOURCE iChongqing