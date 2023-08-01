Opening of the "Narita Hospitality Academy"

Providing an environment conducive to focused learning through comfortable living spaces and facilities. A specialized facility focused on post-entry training for foreign technical interns.

TOKYO, August 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 June 2023, Village House Management Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director, President and CEO: Tatsuhiko Iwamoto, hereinafter referred to as Village House), launched the Narita Hospitality Academy , a post-arrival training facility specializing in hospitality internships for foreign technical interns, together with MRM LLP (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Shunsuke Yamamoto, hereinafter referred to as MRM). The academy is situated within the rental housing premises of Village House Narita Tamatsukuri in Narita City, Chiba Prefecture.

Student-centric program and facilities

At the Narita Hospitality Academy, MRM will provide a hotel-specific training program in addition to a general Japanese language and life study program for technical interns aspiring to intern in the hospitality industry. The aim is to produce a pool of talent for the local hospitality industry. The program, which supports a smooth start for interns at their training destinations, was developed under the supervision of Mystays Hotel Group, which operates hotels of various forms throughout Japan, from accommodation-focused to comprehensive resort hotels.

The Narita Hospitality Academy is a well-equipped environment where interns can concentrate on their studies while maintaining privacy, even during long-term stays. It comprises mock-up rooms that replicate Western and Japanese-style hotel rooms to support its program. There are also rooms equipped with air conditioning, a mini fridge, toilet, bath, and Wi-Fi, serving as private accommodation for each individual. Other facilities include a laundry room, and a BBQ terrace in the garden where interns can deepen their communication.

The first batch of 30 Vietnamese technical interns joined the academy on June 1 and will complete the program by July 7.

Address: 7-1-2 Tamatsukuri, Narita City, Chiba Prefecture

Rooms: 1R 14.85㎡ (private room) 80 rooms

Room Facilities: Air conditioning, mini fridge, bath, toilet

Training Room: Large-scale training room that can accommodate about 50 people with a mock-up room replicating a hotel room

Shared Facilities: Laundry room (free), vending machine, BBQ terrace

Facility URL: https://narita-hospitality-academy.com/

About Village House Management Co. Ltd.

As of April 5, 2023, Village House is 1,043-employee strong and has set up a comprehensive support system with its Tokyo headquarters, 7 branch offices nationwide, housing consultation centers, and contract administrative centers.

Village House Management Co., Ltd. https://www.villagehouse.jp/

Head Office: 4th Floor, Hulic Kamiyacho Building, 4-3-13 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

About MRM Co., Ltd.:

MRM Co., Ltd. is a company that conducts consulting business related to the operation of accommodation facilities such as hotels and inns, operates a loyalty program, and conducts post-entry training for foreign trainees. For more information, visit: https://mrmgk.com/

Headquarters: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 41st Floor, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Established: July 30, 2021

Representative: Shunsuke Yamamoto

