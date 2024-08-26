OpenSys Technologies unveils its first DC charging station in Penang

With Falcon ChargePro, UOB Malaysia PV customers can now charge their EVs at Jalan Kelawei branch

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSys Technologies Sdn. Bhd. ("OpenSys Technologies"), a subsidiary of OpenSys (M) Berhad, proudly unveiled its first Direct Current (DC) charging station for electric vehicles (EV) in Penang. The charging station consists of a 40KW charger, called the Falcon ChargePro, is equipped with two charging guns and a multi-function payment terminal that accepts both contactless cards and QR codes.

From left to right: Denis Koay, Senior Vice President of Sales OpenSys (M) Berhad, Wong Siew Pooi, COO of OpenSys (M) Berhad, Lee Ai Pin, Branch Manager of Jalan Kelawei UOB Malaysia, Luke Sebastian, CEO of OpenSys Technologies Sdn Bhd, Tan Yang Cheng, Branch Manager of Lebuh Bishop UOB Malaysia

The installation of the Falcon ChargePro was officiated at UOB Malaysia Jalan Kelawei branch on 21 August 2024. The charging station is available for use exclusively for UOB Malaysia Privilege Banking (PV) customers from 9:00am to 5:30pm, Monday to Friday. Customers can enjoy a complimentary 30-minute charging period when they pay using their UOB PV Visa Infinite Credit and Debit Card. This installation reflects UOB Malaysia's commitment to supporting green transportation and prioritizing customer convenience.

Mr Luke Sebastian, CEO of OpenSys Technologies said, "As businesses and consumers alike increasingly embrace sustainability[1], the shift towards EVs has gained remarkable momentum. EVs, now ubiquitous on our roads, symbolize a transformative change towards a greener, more sustainable tomorrow. Recognizing the profound impact of this shift, OpenSys Technologies has strategically diversified into the renewable energy sector, aiming to play a pivotal role in Malaysia's commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

"The government's revised target of 1,500 DC chargers, up from the initial 1,000 units outlined in the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) in 2021, underscores the growing demand for infrastructure for green transportation. OpenSys Technologies is proud to work with UOB Malaysia to provide this facility for the convenience of the Bank's PV customers."

Through strategic partnerships and innovative technologies, OpenSys Technologies is at the forefront of providing green products and services that align with a sustainable future. The Falcon ChargePro EV charging solutions and the buySolar online marketplace are designed to support corporations in achieving their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals while fostering sustainability in their operations.

The Falcon ChargePro specializes in delivering green EV charging solutions and services to enterprises, particularly those with large EV fleets. This initiative is powered entirely by renewable electricity through the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), which support renewable energy projects and reduce carbon emissions. RECs enable corporate clients and consumers to verify and claim that their charging stations are powered exclusively by renewable energy, empowering them to actively support their sustainability goals.

What sets the Falcon ChargePro apart is its unparalleled ability to tailor solutions to meet the unique needs of corporate clients. The Falcon ChargePro ensures a hassle-free process for corporate clients, managing all aspects of EV charger installation, management systems, site services, maintenance, and support, among others. This comprehensive approach allows companies to focus on their core business while benefiting from a seamless charging infrastructure. It also features Falcon ChargePay, a multi-function contactless card and QR payment terminal solution, developed by OpenSys Technologies, and meticulously designed specifically for EV chargers. Additionally, the chargers can be customized to reflect a company's branding, offering a unique opportunity for businesses to enhance their corporate identity.

In this ambitious journey towards a greener future, OpenSys Technologies and UOB Malaysia are not just providing EV chargers; they are pioneering a sustainable movement, turning challenges into milestones, and driving meaningful change for generations to come.

[1] According to the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI), 2,585 EV chargers have been installed nationwide as of June 25, 2024.

About OpenSys (M) Berhad ( 傲奔系统（马）有限公司) (https://www.myopensys.com/)

OpenSys (M) Berhad is a leading solutions provider for the financial services, telecommunications and utilities industries. OpenSys provides total assisted-service and self-service solutions together with comprehensive professional and support services to these industries. OpenSys also provides end-to-end managed services outsourcing, particularly for self-service terminals, bill payment kiosks and back-office cheque processing services.

Its customer base includes mainly blue-chip companies such as AEON Credit, Affin Bank, Alliance Bank, AmBank, Bank Islam, Bank Simpanan Nasional, CIMB Bank, Hong Leong Bank, Maybank, MBSB Bank, Public Bank, RHB Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, UOB, Maxis, TNB, TM, Sabah Electricity, Sarawak Energy and SEDA Malaysia.

About OpenSys Technologies Sdn Bhd ( https://myopensystech.com/ )

OpenSys Technologies Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of OpenSys (M) Berhad started operations in July 2018 with the aim of expanding OpenSys Group's business into emerging technologies in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) by employing the transformative impact of Internet of Things (IoT), Big data, Fintech and eBusiness Marketplace. OpenSys Technologies developed and operates an end-to-end online solar marketplace platform www.buySolar.my to provide the full suite of solar installation services, from cost estimations, solar installer selections and standardized quotation to online monitoring, maintenance and after sales support services. Launched in February 2020, buySolar currently has 32 industry players on board the online platform, namely solar PV service providers, GSPARX Sdn Bhd, Solarvest Holdings Berhad, Verdant Solar Sdn Bhd, Samaiden Sdn Bhd, Yongyang Sdn Bhd, ERS Energy Sdn Bhd, We Power Venture Sdn Bhd, Plus Xynergy Services Sdn Bhd, Brilliant Solar Sdn Bhd, Hasilwan (M) Sdn Bhd, VSD Automation Sdn Bhd, Solar Sunyield Sdn Bhd, PV Hi Tech Solar Sdn Bhd, GT Solar Sdn Bhd, Northern Solar Sdn Bhd, Gading Kencana Sdn Bhd, Milieu Solar Sdn Bhd and Thursinar Corporation Sdn Bhd; solar PV investor Leader Solar Sdn Bhd and SAG Green Tech Sdn Bhd; financial services providers Ambank (M) Berhad, Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad, CIMB Bank Berhad and CIMB Islamic Bank Berhad, Malayan Banking Berhad, Hong Leong Bank Berhad, HSBC Bank Malaysia Berhad, Public Bank Berhad, RHB Bank Berhad, United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd and Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Berhad; insurance solutions provider Anora Agency Sdn Bhd underwritten by Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Berhad and Etiqa General Takaful Berhad; and the market operator of peer-to-peer (P2P) financing platform, Fundaztic Peoplender Sdn. Bhd.

