OpenTable unveils inaugural Australia Icons across Melbourne and Sydney

Melbourne and Sydney Icons recognised by a panel of leading hospitality voices

63% of Australian diners are more likely to try a restaurant if it has an award or appears on a 'best restaurants' list**

SYDNEY, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable has announced its Melbourne and Sydney 'Icons', venues recognised for their contribution to furthering Australia's world-class dining offering.* Alongside this, OpenTable's Inaugural Restaurant Awards have recognised the favourites of Melbourne's dining scene, as voted by both diners and industry professionals.

Selected by a panel of respected hospitality figures, critics, and creatives, the Icons recognise restaurants that have achieved 'Icon' status for their contribution to shaping Australia's dining culture.

OpenTable's inaugural Restaurant Awards were announced off the back of new research revealing that 63% of Australian diners are more likely to try a restaurant they haven't visited yet if it has an award, or is named on a 'best restaurants' list**.

The 2026 OpenTable Melbourne Icons*:

Amaru | Attica | Carlton Wine Room | Caterina's Cucina e Bar | Etta | Ishizuka | Kafeneion at the Melbourne Supper Club | Lee Ho Fook | MoVida | Omnia Bistro & Bar | Reed House | Serai Kitchen | The European | Trattoria Emilia | Tulum Turkish Restaurant | Vue de monde | Yiaga | Yugen Dining

The 2026 OpenTable Sydney Icons*:

10 William St | Bathers' Pavilion Restaurant | Clam Bar | Ester | Fontana | Fratelli Paradiso | Grandfather's | LuMi Dining | Neptune's Grotto | Olympus Dining | Pellegrino 2000 | Pilu at Freshwater | Poly | Porcine | Saint Peter | Sixpenny | Sushi Oe | The Apollo | Yellow

Drew Bowering, General Manager Australia at OpenTable, said, "Melbourne and Sydney are home to some of the world's most exciting hospitality venues. Restaurants play an important role in how people experience a city and OpenTable Icons is an opportunity to recognise the restaurants helping shape Australia's dining culture and setting the standard for hospitality experiences globally."

In Melbourne, the judging cohort consisted of CEO of Food & Drink Victoria Anthea Loucas Bosha, Food Journalist Dani Valent, Restaurant Photographer Kristoffer Paulsen, CEO and Founder of PAX Hospitality Leon Kennedy, Chef and Cookbook Author Rosheen Kaul, Food Writer & Television Host Sofia Levin, Founder of Club Sup Sophie McIntyre, and Co-Founder of MEASURED Studio Thurman Wise.

Melbourne-based Chef, Food Writer, and Cookbook Author, Rosheen Kaul said: "Melbourne's dining scene has always been defined by its creativity, diversity and willingness to evolve. What stood out most throughout the judging process was the calibre of venues consistently delivering memorable experiences while continuing to shape the culture of dining out in this city."

In Sydney, the judging panel brought together Chef & Cookbook Author Brendan Pang, Chef & Cookbook Author Danielle Alvarez, Founder of DRNKS Joel Amos, Book Publisher Julie Gibbs, Photographer Nikki To, and Presenter & Food Judge Simon Marnie.

Industry professionals and diners vote on Melbourne's top venues

Beyond the Icons list, OpenTable's inaugural Restaurant Awards, hosted in Melbourne by Australian comedian and presenter Merrick Watts, also honoured standout venues voted for by both diners and industry professionals. The winners for the Industry Choice and People's Choice Awards are as follows.

Industry Choice Awards (Voted by the Hospitality Industry):

People's Choice Award (Voted by Diners):

The Australian OpenTable Restaurant Awards follows the debut of the OpenTable London Restaurant Awards in May, with local Australian venues now joining this growing international line-up of restaurants recognised for defining dining culture and exceptional hospitality experiences.

Find the full list of Icons here and the award winners linked here. Imagery can be found here.

About OpenTable:

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 65,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

NOTES TO EDITORS

*Icons Methodology: The "Icon" designation and associated restaurant nominations are determined by an OpenTable-appointed industry panel via a qualitative assessment of a pre-determined shortlist. This shortlist is generated through a combination of data-informed insights (diner reviews, ratings, and platform signals) and expert input from local specialists. This process represents a subjective assessment rather than an objective ranking or exhaustive list. Eligibility is merit-based and requires no purchase or commercial participation, and payment to OpenTable does not influence the likelihood of nomination or selection. All selections are discretionary, final, and binding.

**Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by Ripple Research among 1000 Australian diners, with a geographical focus of 500 Sydney and 500 Melbourne diners. Fieldwork was carried out between March 13th, 2026, and March 17th, 2026. All data was collected in accordance with MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines, ensuring ethical standards and robust data quality.

SOURCE OpenTable