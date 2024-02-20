OPG's bDigital Successfully Integrates Acquired Tech

Boosts Retail Digital Services to cover 5,000 countertops and 1,000 stores

HONG KONG, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oriental Payment Group Holdings Limited (8613.HK) announces the successful integration of the previously acquired bCODE IP into a newly developed platform—bCloud for Retail-- enhancing its subsidiary bDigital Holdings' market presence. The integration marks a significant advancement in deploying foundational technologies for digital services in physical retail, leveraging bCloud for Retail as a pivotal platform.

bCloud is a Foundational Retail Technology platform that facilitates easy identification and routing of consumer identity and payment credentials, enhancing transaction efficiency and security. The platform supports a variety of digital services, including promotional payments and future expansions into marketplace sales, cryptocurrency payments, and subscriptions.

bCloud for Retail is now live on over 5,000 countertops and in 1,000 stores. Key highlights of market expansion include:

bDigital has significantly expanded its presence, especially in the Philippines , achieving a leading market position with substantial merchant adoption.

, achieving a leading market position with substantial merchant adoption. retailers who have installed bCloud for Retail have annual sales north of US$2 billion GMV.

GMV. The platform has witnessed a 400% increase in merchant adoption since the integration, indicating strong market acceptance and growth potential.

With the integration complete, bDigital aims for further expansion in the Philippines and Southeast Asia , signaling a strong future growth trajectory.

About bDigital

bDigital, established in 2022, focuses on deploying innovative technologies to enable new digital services in physical retail, aiming to transform the consumer experience.

For further information, please contact: ir@bdigital.network

SOURCE Oriental Payment Group Holdings Limited