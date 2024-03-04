OPG's bDigital Successfully launches bCloud for Retail in the Philippines via M2Cash Partnership

Expands Footprint to Leading National Merchant Brands

HONG KONG, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oriental Payment Group Holdings Limited (8613.HK), announces the launch of its flagship product the bCloud for Retail platform, through a strategic partnership with M2Cash, a pioneering local marketing company with a national network.

bCloud is a Foundational Retail Technology platform that facilitates easy identification and routing of consumer identity and payment credentials, enhancing transaction efficiency and security. The platform supports a variety of digital services, including promotional payments and future expansions into marketplace sales, cryptocurrency payments, and subscriptions. The collaboration between BDigital and M2Cash marks a significant milestone in providing advanced technological solutions to the retail sector in the Philippines.

Customers where bCloud for Retail is being deployed:

Robinsons Retail Holdings (including Robinsons Supermarkets, Uncle John's and South Star Drug)

Jollibee Food Corporation

KFC

Tokyo Tokyo

Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures

"We are thrilled to partner with BDigital in bringing the bCloud for Retail platform to the Philippine market. This platform represents a significant advancement in retail technology, offering unparalleled value to retail clients seeking to easily add new digital services for customers at retail point of sale. We are confident that this partnership will transform the retail landscape in the Philippines," said Chris Fong, CEO of M2Cash.

Established in 2005, M2Cash is a pioneering marketing services provider in the Philippines, dedicated to delivering accessible, reliable, and secure solutions to retailers, brands and membership bases across the country. With an extensive network and a deep understanding of the local market, M2Cash plays a crucial role in the local retail ecosystem.

Established in 2022, bDigital focuses on deploying innovative technologies to enable new digital services in physical retail, aiming to transform the consumer experience.

For further information, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Oriental Payment Group Holdings Limited