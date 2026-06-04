Optellum Celebrates Accelerating Impact in Lung Cancer Care; Now at Over 250 Sites and Growing

OXFORD, United Kingdom and HOUSTON, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optellum, a leader in AI-enabled lung cancer diagnostics, today announced that it has surpassed 250 clinical sites and analyzed more than 3 million cases to date. This milestone underscores Optellum's commitment to empowering health systems and clinical care teams with the tools needed to identify, prioritize, and manage high-risk lung nodules more effectively. This commercial momentum is supported by first-of-their-kind partnerships across major markets, including with Bristol Myers Squibb in the US, and with the NHS and Intuitive Surgical to support end-to-end AI & robot lung cancer pathways in the UK. It is also reflected in established and new customer deployments at leading health systems, including the University of Pennsylvania Health System, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Oxford University Hospitals.

Optellum's impact in numbers

The scale of Optellum's impact is accelerating rapidly, and the company is now helping one patient every 14 seconds. Optellum pioneered the world's first FDA-cleared, CE-marked, and Medicare-reimbursed AI solution for image-based lung cancer risk stratification – Lung Cancer Prediction (LCP) AI, under the CPT codes 0721T and 0722T. LCP AI is helping to reduce the uncertainty associated with indeterminate lung nodules, ensuring that no nodule patient is left behind. Further, the wraparound Virtual Nodule Clinic (VNC) solution supports guideline-aligned decisions and has been shown to improve clinicians' efficiency while reducing time to recommended treatment.[1]

This growth reflects a broader shift toward the adoption of evidence-based innovation in thoracic care. Optellum continues to expand LungOSⓇ, its end-to-end AI-powered lung health platform, powered by the world's first Thorax CT Foundation Model built for real-world precision lung care. This foundation model is the only model in the world to leverage DART, the world's largest lung cancer CT dataset. LungOSⓇ brings VNC together with modules for triage and detection,[2] diagnostic support,[3] and therapy guidance.[4] Looking ahead, Optellum is poised to expand its clinical suite with the upcoming European launch of LungDetect, an exciting addition designed to simplify and accelerate nodule identification and characterization.

"Optellum is incredibly proud to be helping more health systems and clinicians provide timely, life-saving care to a growing number of patients," said Dr. Johnathan Watkins, Optellum's CEO. "Reaching 250 sites and analyzing millions of cases each year is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our clinical partners. However, we are just getting started; we continue to build LungOSⓇ into the must-have "operating system" for lung cancer and thoracic care more broadly. We invite the global healthcare community to join us on our mission to help solve lung cancer by ensuring early diagnosis and early intervention become the standard for everyone everywhere."

Results from Optellum's continued growth and real-world clinical use will continue to be shared with clinicians, healthcare leaders, and policymakers to reach the broader goal of improving outcomes for every thoracic care team, in every hospital, for every patient.

About Optellum

Optellum is a commercial-stage AI healthcare company dedicated to revolutionizing early diagnosis and treatment of lung disease, starting with one of the deadliest, lung cancer.

Optellum is building LungOSⓇ, the end-to-end AI-powered platform for thoracic care. Its flagship product, Virtual Nodule Clinic (VNC) with Lung Cancer Prediction AI (LCP), is the world's first FDA-cleared and reimbursed software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD) solution for AI-powered lung cancer prioritization and diagnostic support. Clinicians trust the Optellum solution to aid them in making the most appropriate life-saving treatment decisions for their patients. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, Optellum's solution accelerates the diagnostic care pathway by enabling early patient identification, enhancing prioritization, and improving clinicians' efficiency, reducing time to guideline-recommended treatment. Optellum VNC is FDA cleared, CE-MDR marked, UKCA marked, and TGA-approved.

Optellum is headquartered in Oxford, UK, and has an office in Houston, Texas, US.

[1] Hill NR et al. Employment of artificial intelligence for early lung cancer diagnosis: a retrospective cohort study. BMJ Open Respiratory Research. 2025;12: e003225. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmjresp-2025-003225

[2] Both text-based detection with Patient Discovery and Patient Safety Net as well as image-based detection. Product availability depends on your region, please contact Optellum for more information.

[3] Commercially available in the US, EU/UK, and Australia.

[4] Pending; for research use only

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SOURCE Optellum