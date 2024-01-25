Optimism Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

ABI Research releases its seventh annual Key Takeaways from CES whitepaper

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is among the most influential technology events in the world—the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. Analysts from global technology intelligence firm ABI Research were there in Las Vegas, on the show floor and in meeting rooms around the event, to take the pulse of where the industry is going and what technology leaders, implementers, and innovators are thinking, prioritizing, and investing in right now. Their insights have been compiled in ABI Research's Key Takeaways From CES 2024 whitepaper.

2024 Logo

"Of all the products, ideas, and concepts on display at CES 2024, the most surprising—and perhaps important—was confidence. Despite a year of doom and gloom fueled by inflation, confounding monetary policy, wars, and political tumult, there was a definite and palpable buzz of positivity in the air at CES 2024. Vendors and implementers alike are cautiously, but confidently, optimistic that the fever is about to break, talking openly about investments, partnerships, and exciting new technologies and use cases," says Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.

The Key Takeaways From CES 2024 whitepaper provides reporting on the following technologies:

Augmented & Virtual Reality

Internet of Things

Smart Home & Buildings

Smart Mobility & Automotive

Supply Chain Management & Logistics

This resource also captures analysts' first impressions, show standouts, and missed opportunities from the CES show floor.

For an insider's look at CES 2024, download the Key Takeaways From CES 2024 whitepaper.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

[email protected]

SOURCE ABI Research