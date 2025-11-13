Optoma Congratulates Two Hands Interactive on Winning the 2026 CES Innovation Award for "Didim Mini"

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, a global leader in display solutions, extends its sincere congratulations to its Korean partner, Two Hands Interactive, on receiving the 2026 CES Innovation Award for its pioneering product, "Didim Mini." The award-winning Didim Mini incorporates Optoma's AZH430UST ultra-short-throw projector, delivering exceptional brightness and image clarity while overcoming spatial constraints.

Optoma’s projection technology powers “Didim Mini,” the 2026 CES Innovation Award-winning AR smart playground for young learners.

Didim Mini is an AR-based physical education platform designed for children aged 3 to 5, providing an immersive, interactive learning environment where they can move, think, and play as part of their educational experience. Developed with the expertise of early childhood and physical education specialists, Didim Mini aims to address the decline in physical activity among young children resulting from increased screen time on smartphones and tablets. Its compact, adaptable design enhances space efficiency and transcends traditional display limitations, enabling large-scale projections with an ultra-short-throw system. Its outstanding interactivity and visual performance were key factors in earning recognition at the CES Innovation Awards.

The collaboration between Optoma and Two Hands Interactive exemplifies how advanced projection technology can transform creative and educational spaces into immersive, experience-driven environments. Powered by Optoma's AZH430UST, the system delivers vivid, high-quality visuals that enable the dynamic interactivity and engaging design of Didim Mini.

"At Optoma, we always prioritize our customers and partners," said Gordon Wu, General Manager of APAC, Optoma. "This achievement is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration, and we are proud to celebrate this milestone together with our valued partner."

Optoma reaffirms its commitment to empowering creativity and innovation through cutting-edge projection and display solutions, continuing to support partners worldwide in bringing visionary ideas to life.

SOURCE Optoma Korea