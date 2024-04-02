Optoma Unveils New Wave Series: Budget-Friendly Home Entertainment Laser Projectors

Wave110R, Wave110S, and Wave120R Launched

SEOUL, South Korea, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, the world's leading brand in DLP® technology, is launching the Optoma Wave series, a mainstream home entertainment laser projector series featuring the Wave110R, Wave110S, and Wave120R models. These products implement bright and sharp images with astonishing color precision, ranging from 3,500 lumens to a maximum of 4,300 lumens brightness across models and a dynamic contrast ratio of 2,200,000:1, depending on the size and purpose of the space. The Wave series, equipped with 360-degree installation and 4-corner correction features, can be installed anywhere, whether on the ceiling, wall, or floor, and can achieve screens of up to 300 inches.

Optoma Wave 110S (PRNewsfoto/Optoma APAC)

In particular, the Wave110S can create a 100-inch screen with just about 1.1 meters of distance, enabling large screen projection in narrow living spaces without separate installation. The Wave series supports 4K input and HDR (High Dynamic Range), enhancing brightness and contrast through dynamic black technology to deliver realistic and detailed screens. Thus, it can provide remarkable brightness, color precision, reliable operation, and excellent image quality in various spaces, including homes.

Compared to Optoma's previous models, the Wave series features a slimmer and more compact design, utilizing an external power supply to minimize dust ingress and provide excellent energy efficiency. The DuraCore laser light source, designed with environmental considerations, in the Wave series can be used for up to 30,000 hours. Additionally, the optical engine is sealed to prevent even small dust particles from entering and has obtained an IP6X rating. Therefore, designed to reduce maintenance costs significantly, the Wave series is engineered to reduce power consumption by up to 45% compared to Optoma's conventional lamp projectors and by up to 76% compared to a 100-inch TV.

Gordon Wu, Optoma's VP of APAC, stated, "Providing customers with a display solution that offers long-term reliable performance with minimal environmental impact is crucial. We are pleased to introduce the Optoma Wave series to Korea, which not only provides stunning image quality and installation flexibility but also sets new standards for reducing power consumption and carbon footprint. We aim to lead the market with reasonably priced home laser projectors that meet the expectations of Korean consumers who prefer high specifications while considering the environment."

About Optoma

Optoma delivers engaging visual experiences for a connected world. With customer needs and user experience at the center, Optoma's projection and LED and interactive flat panel display products combine superior image processing technologies with exceptional engineering innovation to deliver stunning images with ultimate reliability. We have demonstrated our capabilities as a first-mover, innovator, and market leader and firmly established our position as the world's leading 4K UHD projector and DLP® brand. The Optoma Group has continental headquarters in Asia Pacific, China, Europe, and the USA. Learn more about Optoma, visit https://www.optoma.com/tw/.

SOURCE Optoma APAC