BANGKOK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc. (OR)'s fuel station known as "PTT Station" has become a favorite one-stop lifestyle destination for customers, serving far beyond its original purpose as a gas station, with a wide range of modern amenities, convenient stores, coffee shops, restaurants and many more.

OR launches new PTT Station Flagship as a gateway to embrace more diversification and pursue its objectives of becoming sustainable growth platform

Touted to be a community center or "Living Community", PTT Station is a value-creating area that leverages the quality of life in communities, while also creating favorable opportunities and generating more income for communities in every region of Thailand. The extensive service station network, now with 2,100 locations across Thailand and Asia, is not merely a convenient stop for commuters, but an integral part of the neighborhood that grows together with local people and the community.

After years of improving its own spaces, PTT Station is now looking outward and working more with people, communities, partners with full environmental consciousness in mind - whether it be using space to create participation with the community, creating a good quality of life for people and communities, as well as using technology to manage service stations that are environmentally friendly.

The newly launched PTT Station Flagship at Vibhavadi 62 in Bangkok midtown area takes the concept of the 'Living Community' even further as a new service station model that truly reflects OR's business concept to become a growth platform that creates opportunities for people and communities and the environment. The service station is designed and developed in compliance with the Sustainability Development Goals (SDG) in OR's way to build a stable and sustainable growth within its comprehensive mobility and lifestyle ecosystem as well as serves as prototype of PTT Station development and expansion in the future.

The "S" or "SMALL" aspect focuses on providing opportunities for small people. There is a prototype of Thaidet store which sells selected iconic local, community-made, eco-friendly products from all over Thailand, Pat Pat Shop, which sells products from The Royal Development Project of the Chaipattana Foundation, as well as "Common Space" to support community activities for sustainable income.

Meanwhile, in the "D" or "DIVERSIFIED" aspect, intended to creating opportunities for growth for businesses of all types through OR's platforms, this service station features stores from OR's flagship coffee chain Café Amazon Concept Store, Texas Chicken, as well as other famous F&B and lifestyle brands.

The "G" or "GREEN" aspect, aiming at creating a greener, healthier environment, is implemented at the service station as seen from initiatives to engage people into the action of environmental care to reinforce OR's commitment to achieving Carbon Neutrality goals. Examples are design of buildings that blend in seamlessly with natural surroundings, the use of sustainable energy from solar rooftop, and an energy storage system through batteries (G-Box) to achieve optimal energy efficiency. Café Amazon branch at the station uses biodegradable hot cups and upcycling products such as shirts and aprons for employees, and shop decoration materials. OR is also currently developing AI-CCTV for Customer Carbon, which can detect vehicle distance traveled and brands to calculate CO2 emitted within the service station.

With retail space spanning over an area of 5,000 square meters, the new PTT Station Flagship is filled with a wide range of product and service offerings that meet all lifestyle needs of modern consumers, including various famous restaurant chains, specialty stores and service outlets. The new Cafe Amazon Concept Store here also features "Coffee X People" concept designed to suit different purposes of visiting customers, with a specialty bar for coffee lovers as well as family and co-working spaces, as well as special menus exclusively on offer at the branch. There is also a new restaurant concept that encompasses dine-in, drive thru, takeaway and delivery services on one place.

The refueling and energy services at the new PTT Station Flagship address rapidly changing customer habits in the rise of advanced mobility modes, emerging EV and other alternative fuels, with a full range of products for all types of energy use for all types of vehicles, including high quality fuel in both premium and standard grades, and EV Centralized Chargers at EV Station PluZ, which can supply 6 outlets at a time, supporting up to 180 kW charging. Moreover, there is an EV showroom for consumers and car buyers who are eager to join ever-growing community of eco-conscious drivers.

The new PTT Station Flagship stands as the next level of OR's achievement in fulfilling ever-changing customer needs and energy transition, while fostering engagement between its key mobility and lifestyle platform, business partners, and local communities for inclusive growth and sustainable future.

SOURCE PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited