Orbbec and LionsBot Strengthen Partnership to Advance Robotics Deployment

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LionsBot International, a Singapore-founded robotics company specializing in autonomous cleaning solutions, today announced the strengthening of its strategic partnership with Orbbec, a leading provider of robotics and AI vision, to further enhance perception capabilities across LionsBot's autonomous robots.

Strategic partnership signing ceremony between Orbbec and LionsBot in Shenzhen, China, on March 20, 2026

Under the partnership, Orbbec will serve as a preferred vision technology partner, providing 3D cameras, RGB cameras and LiDAR solutions to strengthen navigation, obstacle detection and robot reliability. The companies will also collaborate across engineering, supply chain coordination and joint market initiatives.

The collaboration also strengthens LionsBot's R5 autonomous cleaning robot, designed to deliver professional cleaning power in a nimble robot that excels in tight corners, complex layouts and high-traffic environments where mobility and manoeuvrability are critical.

"Reliable robots need world-class perception. We've built a trusted partnership with Orbbec over the years, and we're proud to make them the main 3D depth camera partner across our next generation lineup — strengthening R5 and delivering the kind of consistency customers can count on," said Dylan Ng, CEO and Co-Founder of LionsBot International.

"This partnership goes beyond technology integration. LionsBot's engineering discipline and global commercial reach are exceptional, and by combining their platform with Orbbec's full-stack perception portfolio — from stereo vision to our new Pulsar ME450 LiDAR — we aim to raise the standard for what autonomous cleaning robots can perceive and navigate in real-world environments." said Howard Huang, CEO of Orbbec.

Founded in Singapore, LionsBot designs and engineers its robots locally, with software developed by its Singapore R&D team. The company focuses on practical innovation, strong data security and responsible AI deployment, supporting enterprise customers that require reliable and trusted automation.

The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to advancing robotics adoption through closer technology collaboration.

About LionsBot International

Established in 2018, LionsBot is one of the leading providers of AI-powered smart cleaning solutions to the commercial cleaning sector. Headquartered in Singapore, LionsBot has revolutionized the industry with a series of autonomous floor cleaning robots.

The company has won prestigious awards including the Interclean Innovation Award 2020, iF Design Award 2023, Red Dot Award 2024, Forbes Asia's 100 to Watch 2023, the Financial Times' High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2024, and Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies 2026.

With over 5,000 robots deployed across 30 countries, LionsBot continues its global expansion with subsidiaries in the United States (Dallas), the Netherlands (Amsterdam), and India (Chennai).

About Orbbec

Founded in 2013, Orbbec is a leading provider of robotics and AI Vision. The company delivers full-stack 3D vision solutions spanning structured light, stereo vision, ToF, and LiDAR technologies, serving over 3,000 customers across nearly 100 countries and regions. Orbbec is a publicly listed company. The company continues to sharpen its focus on robotic "eye" core technology in the AI era, advancing "hand-eye-brain" integration and multi-sensor fusion perception to empower the robotics industry toward more intelligent, versatile horizons.

CONTACT:

Jaime Li

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6595 4565

SOURCE LionsBot International