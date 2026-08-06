Orbbec's Robot-Free Data Collection Hardware Platform Makes Japan Debut at ROSCon JP 2026

TSUKUBA, Japan, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec presented its Robot-Free Data Collection Hardware Platform for Physical AI in Japan for the first time at ROSCon JP 2026, marking the platform's official debut in the Japanese market.

Leveraging its robotics vision expertise and product breadth, Orbbec is among the few data collection platform providers combining multi-sensor fusion, calibration and synchronization, a full-stack vision portfolio, and global mass-production and delivery capabilities.

Orbbec showcased its Robot-Free Data Collection Hardware Platform at ROSCon JP 2026.

Covering Key Data Collection Needs

Built around EGO, UMI, and WristCam, the platform supports first-person observation, detailed hand-object interaction, and wrist-level near-field data collection. It can be configured by task type, collector scale, and sensor combination.

At ROSCon JP, Orbbec demonstrated live output from its Dual-Ego prototype, featuring dual 2-megapixel fisheye cameras. With synchronization accuracy within 1 ms, a six-axis IMU operating at up to 1,000 Hz and a lightweight 200 g design, Dual-Ego captures aligned visual and motion data for mobile, first-person collection.

In addition, another core product series within the platform, EGO RGB-D series combines chip-level native depth output with LingBot-Depth enhancement to improve depth completeness for transparent, reflective, and other challenging objects.

Consistency at the Core

Orbbec supports high-quality data collection at scale through four capabilities:

High-precision multimodal calibration for spatial consistency: Accurate 3D alignment across RGB, depth, IMU, and other sensors.

Accurate 3D alignment across RGB, depth, IMU, and other sensors. Hardware-level multi-device synchronized triggering for temporal consistency: Microsecond-level clock synchronization and frame-level alignment.

Microsecond-level clock synchronization and frame-level alignment. Scaled manufacturing and global delivery for product consistency: Million-unit production experience, digital quality management, and manufacturing capacity in China and Vietnam.

Million-unit production experience, digital quality management, and manufacturing capacity in China and Vietnam. Deep technology depth and product breadth for flexible scenario customization: A full-stack matrix spanning RGB, structured light, stereo vision, ToF, and LiDAR.

Orbbec has already established strong partnerships with leading Japanese companies. Its 3D vision technologies support Hitachi's CO-URIBA "hands-free shopping" retail solution and an autonomous hospital logistics robot developed by one of Japan's top three automakers.

"Japan has an advanced robotics industry and high standards for data quality and deployment," said Felix Zheng, Managing Director, APAC Region at Orbbec. "We look forward to helping more customers scale real-world data collection efficiently."

About Orbbec

Orbbec is a global robotics and AI vision technology company providing full-stack 3D vision solutions. With integrated R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Orbbec serves more than 5,000 customers across nearly 100 countries and regions.

Learn more: https://www.orbbec.com/robot-free-data-collection/

SOURCE Orbbec